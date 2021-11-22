ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Am I scoring wrong?

By teejaye85
thefreshloaf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI find a lot of my loaves are, for lack of a better term, "double-bursting". As in, the bread opens up where one would expect along my score line but then cracks a second time (always within the scored area, which makes sense I guess, given that would be the weakest...

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Croissants tear while proofing

I have been having this strange problem with croissants.....they tear and misshape while proofing. My croissants have turned good only twice in the last 50 days! I make a small batch every single day and now I have no clue what is happening and hence the SOS. Recipe :. All...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convection Oven#Food Drink
thefreshloaf.com

Beef and Potato Pithivier

Just baked a Paul Holliday Beef and Potato Pithivier for the first time. Used store bought puff pastry. Making it was a breeze. Flavor was excellent. Thought others might be interested, especially near the holidays. Don’t let the cut offs go to waste… They are especially great with a morning...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Naturally leavened Graham loaf?

My Borodinsky is naturally leavened 100% whole grain rye. The rye baker recipe specifies coarser meal for the main dough part. True sourdough pumpernickel would use coarse rye meal by definition. alcophile. Nov 22 2021 - 5:41pm. Do you have a source for coarse rye meal or are you milling...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

1st SD bake

So finally,I did it. My first loaf. Taste wise really nice.I hope I will get it more airy and bigger in the next attempts. It was nice and bubbly after the bulk fermentation (I think-probably it was not enough...), but looking at the starter, I think I used it a wee bit too late, cause it was on the "fall" again.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thefreshloaf.com

Do you trap steam with an inverted pan/bowl? I have a question...

I currently bake baguette-shaped sourdough loaves on a baking stone with a steam tray below and three spray mists during the first five minutes. This has produced delicious bread but after reading many posts from bakers who use either dutch ovens or an inverted pan/bowl to trap steam, I suspect these methods can offer even better results.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Bread maker or stand mixer?

Because of a shoulder injury and I am considering the purchase of an appliance to assist with mixing and kneading of bread dough. The concern I have is that I prefer 100% whole-grain breads or high-percentage rye breads. I have been using Peter Reinhart’s Whole Grain Breads “epoxy” method or Stanley Ginsberg’s The Rye Baker recipes with good success. Most of the WG and rye loaves I have made have been 900–1000 g dough weight. I find this is good fit for a small Pullman pan.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

COLD OVEN START

Up until now I have been putting my risen loaf (in an oblong, unglazed, clay baker) directly into a hot oven .. aprox 425 f. However, someone pointed out that I was in danger of having the room temp clay baker crack when put in a hot oven. I'm not terribly comfortable putting my risen dough in a preheated clay baker. I know it works for some people who have experience at that.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

How much poolish can I use?

If I want to make a dough with 70% hydration, can I make a poolish that makes up the entire water weight of the dough? Some of my concerns are that. 1: There would be no water left for autolysing the rest of the flour. 2. There is a risk...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
thefreshloaf.com

Hi from Baden, Ontario

Welcome to TFL! What kind of breads have you been baking? Tell us a little about yourself; what you do, what you bake. You certainly have already understood some of the value of this web site: a "wealth of knowledge" indeed! You could continue to find that "how little you know" continues to be a big lesson. It is for me, even though I've been baking sourdough for 12+ years.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Using a clay baker

I am in need of some advice on using my oblong clay baker when baking my Italian style loaf. I recently changed ovens and I never had a problem before , BUT now using the exact same recipe and exact same baking times and temps , my loaf burns slightly on the BOTTOM. I don't understand what could be going wrong.
LIFESTYLE
thefreshloaf.com

Maintaining stiff starter

Hello, bakers! I’m from Brazil and most of the year it’s hot in here so I’ve begun feeding my starter 1:8:10 (80% hydration ) so I could feed it just once a day. Always a seed of 5g, 40g water and 50g WW flour. I want to change it to 1:3:5 (60% hydration) in order to use less flour and continue with 24h feedings. Forgot to say all this happening at room temp.
INDUSTRY
thefreshloaf.com

This week's baking - 5 Grain Levain and Sandwich Rolls

I haven't posted here for a while. I bake most weeks once or twice, usually my favorite multigrain sourdough or a Buttermilk-Spelt Sourdough. I always have some San Joaquin Sourdough baguettes available in the freezer, of course. This week, I baked a batch of sandwich rolls made with Medium Vienna...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy