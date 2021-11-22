ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Officer Injured, 2 Michigan Men Arrested After Chase In Indiana

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mk6A_0d3x9CqB00

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — A police officer was seriously injured on Saturday, Nov. 20, after a suspect wanted in connection for a kidnapping drove at three police cars, hitting one head-on, during a chase in northwest Indiana.

On Saturday, at about 7 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a call from someone who said their daughter was being held against her will as she was being driven in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 from the Illinois state line. The person who called the police also said the offender had a handgun.

Police located the vehicle near Burns Harbor. The driver initially pulled over but then sped away and exited the interstate at State Road 49. Three Porter police vehicles followed the driver southbound with their emergency lights on. The suspect then turned his vehicle around and drove northbound in the southbound lanes, directly toward the police cars at a high rate of speed, police said.

The suspect collided with one of the police vehicles. The officer suffered severe injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

When the suspect’s vehicle stopped, two people fled the scene. A 25-year-old man from Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested a short time later at a nearby gas station. A 29-year-old, also from Kalamazoo, was arrested Sunday morning after police in Chesterton received a call of a suspicious man asking to use the phone at a gas station. Police said a handgun recovered Saturday was reported stolen from Kalamazoo.

Three other people were in the suspect’s vehicle and didn’t flee, police said. They included a female who was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Son Fatally Shoots Mother While Driving On Woodward Near Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his 52-year-old mother while driving in a car near Royal Oak. The incident occurred late on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Oakland County sheriff’s office, the woman was shot in the head while they were driving on northbound Woodward Avenue beneath the Interstate 696 overpass.
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Judge Charged With Domestic Assault

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — An Oakland County judge was arrested on a domestic assault charge. Wixom police said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and involved Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan and a man who had a relationship with her. “The man appeared to have suffered from minor...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
State
Indiana State
City
Chesterton, IN
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Porter, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Burns Harbor, IN
Porter, IN
Cars
City
Porter, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

New Video Shows Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Pleading For Help, Getting Arrested

CHICAGO (WBBM-TV) — In the moments after ditching the red Ford Escape SUV that Darrell Brooks allegedly drove to mow down Waukesha Christmas Parade participants, Brooks ran to a nearby home asking for help. Ring door video at the home of Daniel Rider shows the suspect knocking on the door and telling the person who answered that he was homeless and had called for an Uber but didn’t know when it was coming.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Detroit

Woman Rescued From Burning Home While Trying To Save Pets

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman from Highland Township was rescued from her burning home after she refused to leave while trying to save her exotic animals, birds, ferrets, and other pets. Deputies pulled the 41-year-old woman through a small basement window, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said. The...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police Cars#Indiana State Police#Northwest Indiana#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 17,008 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 17,008 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 83 deaths on Monday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,259,261 and 23,315 deaths as of Nov. 22. Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy