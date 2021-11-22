ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 'Titan of Tehran' uniquely blends history, memories

By Via AP news wire
 6 days ago

“Titan of Tehran ” by Shahrzad Elghanayan (The Associated Press)

When most of us get curious about our family history, we pay a visit to Ancestry.com. Shahrzad Elghanayan is not most of us.

She is the granddaughter of Habib Elghanian, arguably one of the most famous Iranian industrialist of all time, whose rise and fall mirrored that of his homeland. She’s also an award-winning photo journalist, trained to recognize a good story when she sees one.

For readers not familiar with Iranian history, this story is broadly summarized on the book’s cover: “Titan of Tehran: From Jewish Ghetto to Corporate Colossus to Firing Squad — My Grandfather’s Life.” Elghanayan opens in a narrative style, recounting how her father set up a shortwave radio in the family’s New York bathroom so he could hear the news from Iran in the spring of 1979. On May 8, 1979, he learns of his father’s execution: “While our black shortwave droned on in the cold marble bathroom, my grandfather’s bullet-riddled body languished in the prison morgue, with a cardboard sign around his neck. It read: ‘Habib Elghanian: Zionist Spy.’”

After that dramatic opening, Elghanayan — who spells her last name slightly differently from the way her grandfather's name has been transliterated — settles in and recounts her grandfather’s story more like an objective reporter than a beloved family member.

She peppers her text with footnotes and obviously did her research. For readers coming to the story cold, it can be hard to follow. So many foreign names and relationships to track. But those specifics won’t matter except to historians who now have a new firsthand source to consult.

The most readable parts of the book are in the first person as Elghanayan remembers her childhood in Tehran. (Her father moved the family to New York in 1977 about two years before Ayatollah Khomeini and his Islamic revolutionaries toppled the Shah.) Here she is remembering the large family home her father left behind: “In a large cage, we kept dozens of pigeons, and I worried about the one with brown and white feathers who stood apart from the gray ones. Being different, I thought, put him in some sort of danger.”

But Elghanayan avoids inserting herself too much into the narrative, choosing to focus on her grandfather’s story. And what a story. He was Iran’s version of a Rockefeller or Carnegie — a self-made millionaire who saw business opportunities everywhere after World War II as Iran moved quickly to modernize its economy. He and his six brothers build an empire that among other things introduces plastic to Iran. The boom years last for decades. In 1973-1974, the country’s gross national product rises 30%, and it’s easy to see why Habib Elghanian loved his country so much.

But it’s that love of country that blinds him to the dangers he faced in Iran as a prominent Jewish businessman during the ayatollah’s rise to power. Elghanayan struggles to understand why her grandfather didn’t leave Iran when he could, before the Revolutionary Guard began tracking and killing prominent Jews. Was it national pride? Stubbornness? “I haven’t done anything wrong,” Habib tells four of his family members during a visit to New York about six months before his execution. “I built buildings, I built factories... I haven’t done anything bad to Iran that anyone would want to get me for anything.”

The hindsight of history, of course, makes his actions seem tragic in the extreme, but writing this book has obviously brought his granddaughter a sense of peace. “As I have delved into our former homeland’s record of injustices, to us and so many others, I’ve stopped yearning for this faraway land where I’d never have the opportunity to flourish because of my religion or my gender. That kind of yearning is nothing more than toxic romanticism.”

In sharing her grandfather’s remarkable story with the world, Elghanayan manages to avoid such romanticism, telling a very personal story that also contributes to the historical record.

___

Rob Merrill worked at AP headquarters in New York from 2007-2015, but never met the author. Merrill was employed in the entertainment department while Elghanayan was in the photo department. Merrill now writes book reviews for the AP on a freelance basis.

d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

'Squid Game' Smuggler In North Korea Faces Death Penalty, Set To Be Shot By Firing Squad After 7 Students Get Arrested For Watching Netflix Show

A smuggler who brought the South Korean Netflix hit series Squid Game into North Korea via China has been sentenced to death. Reports said the firing squad would carry out the execution; meanwhile, 7 high school students caught watching the show were arrested. Article continues below advertisement. According to Radio...
TV & VIDEOS
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Secretly Flew on a Commercial Airline from New York

The Sussexes made a brief but eventful trip to New York City this month, when Prince Harry celebrated Veterans Day by handing out medals aboard the warship Intrepid, and Meghan Markle stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s show to talk about motherhood and hint about who she stays in touch with from the royal family. But unlike their last NYC trip—from after which the couple flew back to California via private jet, after attending an event that was partially about climate action—the Duke and Duchess did something surprising this time: They reportedly snuck aboard a commercial flight for their return trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Channel disaster: Kurdish woman is first victim identified

A 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq has become the first victim of this week's mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Wednesday. Her fiancé, who lives in the UK, told...
ACCIDENTS
