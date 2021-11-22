ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

A Plus Tard in top form after Haydock demolition

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gCQ5_0d3x8HDb00

Henry de Bromhead reports A Plus Tard to have returned to home in rude health following his brilliant victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

Runner-up to stablemate Minella Indo in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, the seven-year-old is clear favourite to go one better in March off the back of his 22-length demolition job on Merseyside.

Next on the agenda for the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding is a defence of his crown in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Minella Indo, meanwhile, could renew rivalry with A Plus Tard, or head for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Of his Haydock hero, De Bromhead said: “He’s great. He got home on Sunday morning and he was really good. He’s out in the field today and we’re really happy with him.

“He is certainly going to the Savills and no decision has been made on Minella Indo as yet. He’ll be entered for both that and the King George and we’ll see nearer the time what everyone wants to do.”

More immediately the County Waterford handler is looking forward to the return of his Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle, who will on Sunday bid to join Limestone Lad, Solerina and Apple’s Jade as a three-time winner of the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnlBZ_0d3x8HDb00
Honeysuckle is set to return this weekend (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

“Honeysuckle seems in great form,” the trainer added.

“She schooled this morning and jumped well. Rachael (Blackmore) was happy with her, so all good.”

Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Put The Kettle On, meanwhile, is set to go back against her own sex in a mares’ chase at Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day.

A dual Cheltenham Festival winner, having also won the 2020 Arkle, she is likely to have her sights lowered after finishing third when bidding for back-to-back wins in the Shloer Chase – her first defeat in five visits to the Cotswolds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHZ5u_0d3x8HDb00
Aidan Coleman and Aidan Coleman after winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase (David Davies/Jockey Club) (PA Archive)

De Bromhead said: “I thought it was a similar run to last year in the Shloer, it was just the ground was a lot softer last year, which gave her a chance to come back at them.

“She seems good and having discussed it with everyone, I’d say we’ll step her up in trip and run in the mares’ chase at Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day.”

On which race she will contest at the Festival, he added: “We’ll see how it all unfolds. It’s not certain (she will defend her Champion Chase crown). She’ll probably have a few entries – obviously there’s the Mares’ Chase and there’s also the Ryanair.

“I would say she’ll be entered for all of those and we’ll see nearer the time. She seems a different lady in the spring, so we’ll see what way the ground is.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Haydock officials all set for high-class weekend feature

Haydock clerk Kirkland Tellwright reported the going as good to soft on Monday ahead of the track’s headline Betfair Chase fixture on Saturday. The Grade One contest is the first leg of the Betfair Million, a three-race series that offers a £1million prize-money bonus to any horse that can win at Haydock and go on to take the King George VI Chase at Kempton and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
SPORTS
newschain

Bravemansgame takes next step on chasing ladder at Haydock

Bravemansgame will be prohibitive odds to add his name to the illustrious roll of honour in the Double Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase at Haydock on Saturday. Trainer Paul Nicholls has saddled seven of the last 10 winners of the two-mile-five-furlong contest, with future stars Politologue (2016) and Clan Des Obeaux (2017) among those to use this race as a stepping-stone to bigger and better things.
SPORTS
newschain

History beckons for Bristol De Mai at Haydock

Nigel Twiston-Davies has backed the “exceptional” Bristol De Mai to emulate Kauto Star by securing a record-equalling fourth victory in Saturday’s Betfair Chase. It is 10 years since Kauto Star brought the house down at Haydock for the fourth and final time, a feat which means the Paul Nicholls-trained superstar is immortalised in bronze on Merseyside.
SPORTS
SkySports

Betfair Chase: Bristol De Mai seeks to emulate Kauto Star as four-time Haydock winner as A Plus Tard stands ground

Nigel Twiston-Davies has Bristol De Mai perfectly tuned ahead of his bid for a fourth Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday. The grey has been a dominant force in the race for the past four seasons, scoring back to back wins in 2017 and 2018 before retaining his title last year following a second-placed finish behind Lostintranslation in 2020.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
SkySports

Paul Nicholls excited by rising star Bravemansgame after comfortable Haydock win

Paul Nicholls already has a tilt at next year's King George in mind for Bravemansgame after another faultless display in the Double Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase at Haydock. Winner of the Challow Hurdle last winter before placing at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, the six-year-old looks like...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King George Vi Chase#Boxing Day#Uk#The Savills Chase#Limestone Lad#Shloer
BBC

A Plus Tard wins Betfair Chase at Haydock under Rachael Blackmore

A Plus Tard ran out a brilliant 22-length winner of the Betfair Chase under jockey Rachael Blackmore. The 11-10 favourite, runner-up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March for trainer Henry de Bromhead, turned the Grade One contest into a one-horse race. "It was a brilliant performance. He has loads...
WORLD
newschain

A Plus Tard canters to Betfair Chase glory

A Plus Tard made a stunning return to action with a comprehensive victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock. A close second to stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, the Henry de Bromhead-trained runner was the 11-10 favourite to make a victorious reappearance on Merseyside. Ridden...
SPORTS
newschain

Kitty’s Light in top form ahead of Ladbrokes Trophy challenge

Trainer Christian Williams reports Kitty’s Light to be in fine shape ahead of the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday. The five-year-old bids to become the youngest horse to win the prestigious staying handicap chase since its inception as the Hennessy Gold Cup in 1957. Runner-up in a controversial race...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Thomas Darby returns to top form with Long Distance glory

Thomas Darby returned to his best to run out a ready winner of the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. Always highly regarded by Olly Murphy, Thomas Darby was on the verge of becoming a little disappointing but fitted with a tongue tie for the first time, travelled sweetly in the hands of Sean Bowen.
SPORTS
newschain

Honeysuckle secures Hatton’s Grace hat-trick

Honeysuckle maintained her unbeaten record with an imperious display in winning a third Baroneracing.com Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The reigning champion hurdler has now had 13 races under Rules for Henry de Bromhead and this was her ninth Grade One verdict. Connections had been weighing up whether to send...
SPORTS
newschain

Skelton readies two-mile stars for Sandown

Dan Skelton is lining up a dual challenge at Sandown with both Nube Negra and Third Time Lucki due to run at the Esher track on Saturday. Nube Negra is one of the leading lights for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase after impressing with a six-length victory in the Shloer Chase on his seasonal bow at Cheltenham earlier this month.
SPORTS
newschain

Fil Dor digs deep to take Grade Three honours at Fairyhouse

Fil Dor justified his position as the early market leader for the Triumph Hurdle when maintaining his unbeaten record in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse but he was made to pull out all the stops by Lunar Power. Trained by Gordon Elliott, Fil Dor was...
SPORTS
newschain

Doddiethegreat suffers season-ending injury

Exciting prospect Doddiethegreat has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury during his latest victory at Kempton three weeks ago. The five-year-old – who runs in the Honeysuckle colours of owner Kenny Alexander – is named after Scottish rugby union great Doddie Weir, who is suffering from motor neurone disease.
WORLD
newschain

Beacon Edge delivers decisive finishing flourish in Drinmore heat

Beacon Edge came from the clouds to claim an unlikely victory in the Baroneracing.com. Noel Meade’s seven-year-old, a smart staying hurdler last season, was only fourth jumping the second last and looked booked for a place at best. By then Gabynako had jumped for fun out in front for Darragh...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy