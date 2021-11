The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE:DIDI) are down 5.6% at $7.66 this morning, after a Bloomberg report revealed that Chinese regulators asked the company to delist in the U.S. According to the report, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) made the request that Didi leave the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) over concerns that the mobile transportation company could leak sensitive data. The delisting will take some finagling, and the CAC is requesting a timely resolution for the issue, with one source saying the company is considering a "straight-up privatization."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO