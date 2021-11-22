ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Electric Vehicle Stock Downgraded on Valuation Concerns

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of electric vehicle equipment name Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) are down 9.4% at $39.02 this morning, following a bear note from Cowen. The analyst in question downgraded BLNK to "market perform" from "outperform," noting its valuation is too high after an "euphoric" rally for the sector. Cowen also lowered...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Pinduoduo Stock Plummets Amid Ramped Up Competition

Chinese e-commerce name Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) is plummeting today, last seen down 15.2% at $69.01, after posting worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue. The company attributed the disappointing results to competition from Alibaba (BABA), as well as JD.com (JD). Pinduoduo stock is now trading at annual lows, after earlier today breaching a floor...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

This Pharma Stock Looks Like a Great Pre-Holiday Buy

Pharmaceutical name Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is breaking out in a flag pattern, with support from the 20-day moving average, as well as the +50% year-to-date level. What’s more, the stock is sitting at the $250 billion market-cap level, and is within just 5% of its 12-month consensus target price of $273.74, suggesting price-target hikes could be on the horizon. In other words, now looks like an ideal opportunity to bet on a move higher for LLY.
STOCKS
Street.Com

3 Utility Stocks for Electric Returns

Utility stocks are often thought of as slow-growth companies that are best owned primarily for the dividend income that they provideWhile utility stocks often offer a generous yield, we believe that investors looking for high total returns can find opportunities throughout the sectorWe think that investors with a bias towards utility stocks could ...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Travel Name Set to Expand on Billion-Dollar Acquisition

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) is in the spotlight today, after news that it will buy Swedish travel agency Etraveli Group from CVC Capital Partners for 1.63 billion euros, or about $1.83 billion. The company will remain in Sweden and operate as an independent business with its current management. At last glance, Booking Holdings stock was down 0.3% to trade at $2,333.91.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dell Technologies Stock Draws Bull Notes on Earnings Beat

The shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) are up 4.5% to trade at $57.08 at last check, after the tech concern beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. The company cited higher demand for its personal computers and servers as companies move towards a hybrid work model, and also raised its current-quarter forecast.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Zoom Stock Plummets as Workers Return to the Office

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) is plummeting today, last seen down 14% to trade at $208.45. Today's drop came after the tech concern noted sales growth is slowing down as workers return to the office and the pandemic winds down. In turn, the company is brushing off a third-quarter top- and bottom-line win, despite also raising its full-year forecast.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Analyst Reverses Bear Note on Micron, Stock Pops

The shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) are up 2.7% at $86.17 this morning, following an upgrade from Mizuho. The analyst lifted its rating to "buy" from "neutral," and hiked its price target to $95 from $75, adding that the equity is "positioned well for upside into 1H22 with stronger-than-expected trends in key markets including PCs, Handsets and Servers." This upgrade comes just one month after the brokerage downgraded the stock, initially predicting weak demand in the first half of 2022.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Bulls Double Down on Flailing Cannabis Stock

Cannabis name Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is slipping today, last seen down 3.2% to trade at $10.59. The stock was also left out of last week's roundup of 12 blazing hot weed stocks, after its recent rally off the $14 level lost steam last week, and the shares pulled back to the familiar $10 level. TLRY is also back below its 40-day moving average, which was reclaimed after a long run as resistance. Over the past nine months, TLRY has shed 60%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Blink Charging stock slips after Cowen warns on valuation

Cowen drops its rating on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Market Perform from Outperform as it points to the "torrid run" of the share price amid EV euphoria. Analyst Gabe Daoud thinks BLNK remains well-placed to benefit from industry tailwinds, but that growth is seen as priced in relative to the firm's model and peer multiples.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Why Is Rivian Stock Going Down? Valuation and EV Bubble, Explained

EV (electric vehicle) startup company Rivian had a strong listing. Despite increasing the IPO price considerably from the original price, it gave strong listing gains. The stock, which trades under the ticker symbol “RIVN,” continued to surge after the listing date. However, the stock fell sharply on Nov. 17 and was trading lower on Nov. 18 also. Why is Rivian stock going down and how low can the stock go?
ECONOMY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Roku Stock Drops After Analyst Downgrade

Streaming concern Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is down 9.4% at $250.60 this morning, after MoffettNathanson downgraded the security to "sell" from "neutral," with a price-target cut to $220 from $330. The firm noted the increasingly obvious signs of Roku's slowing revenue growth, saying it's time to reconsider their long-term assumptions. Plus, Truist Securities slashed its price target down to $360 from $390.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Faraday Future stock gets downgrade on 'uncertainty' around disclosures

Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush on Tuesday lowered his rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to the equivalent of hold, due to "uncertainty at a pivotal moment," he said in a note. Electric-car startup Faraday Future, which became public through a SPAC deal in July, said late Monday it was delaying regulatory filings while a board of directors' committee reviews allegations of "inaccurate disclosures." That's a "clear risk that changes the Faraday story for the near-term," Ives said. "The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears," he said. Ives is one of three analysts following the stock, according to FactSet. At the time of its debut on the Nasdaq, Faraday Future said its its luxury electric crossover FF 91 was coming to market next year.
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Electric vehicle stocks Lucid and Rivian soar as investors seek out the next Tesla

There’s a new silent killer on Wall Street: electric vehicle stocks not named Tesla. Since going public last week, Rivian has more than doubled in value after gaining another 15% yesterday. With a $146.7 billion market cap, it’s now the third-most valuable automaker in the world behind Tesla and Toyota, since it zoomed by Volkswagen yesterday.
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

Retirement confidence rebounds, but concerns over inflation, market valuations linger

Clients saving for retirement are concerned about long-term inflation and markets falling back from all-time highs, but those worries didn't translate into a flight from equities or heightened aversion to risk, according to the latest Retirement Advisor Confidence Index, Financial Planning's monthly barometer of business conditions for wealth managers. Many...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Avoid These 3 Recently Downgraded Cannabis Stocks

Although the cannabis industry is expected to eventually achieve decriminalization in the U.S. at the Federal level, several challenges, including restricted access to capital and associated health risks, could impede its growth. Considering this, we believe investors are better off avoiding for now fundamentally weak cannabis stocks Curaleaf (CURLF), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), and Grow Generation (GRWG). These stocks have also been downgraded recently by analysts. Read on.Although the U.S. cannabis industry has been gaining steam, in-part due to the hopes around a Republican-led legalization effort, the health risks associated with the use of marijuana and its strong addiction in adolescents could curb the industry’s growth. Despite marijuana becoming mainstream in many states, it remains a thorny issue because growing cannabis is a federal crime that transgresses the Controlled Substances Act.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Roth Capital Downgrades This Electric Bus Manufacturer

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:GP) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $13, down from $32, implying a 7% downside. The analyst expects continued margin pressure, mainly due to the recent drop in CA-HVIP subsidy rates, such as for the EVStars where the cut was from $80,000 to $60,000.
TRAFFIC
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Petco Stock Brushes Off Jefferies Downgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is rebounding from this morning's early losses, up 0.6% to trade at $24.89 at last check, despite a downgrade from Jefferies to "hold" from "buy." The firm cited WOOF's valuation after its recent rise, seeing a balanced risk/reward profile, as well as the labor shortage in regard to its veterinary services.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy