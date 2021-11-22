ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood found watching show at home ‘bizarre’ after positive Covid test

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood has been reflecting on missing his first show in 18 years.

The judge, 56, was isolating at home after a positive Covid-19 test, with his duties momentarily taken over by actor and singer Cynthia Erivo.

“It’s slightly draining,” says Revel Horwood of his experiences with Covid. “I lost my sense of taste and smell – that’s how I first noticed it. I felt like I was getting a cold.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHbMp_0d3x7NC400
Revel Horwood has been isolating at home (Ian West/PA)

He calls watching the show at home “a very bizarre experience”, and says: “Of course I miss it, and I wanted to be back.”

Despite missing out, the dancer adds: “I watched it for the first time ever as not a judge, as a punter – and I really found that I wasn’t judging them anymore. I felt like I was getting into the flow of just being an audience member, which was totally different to how I normally view it.

“I found it really entertaining – it was enlightening. When you’re out there and you’re judging, you’re concentrating and your efforts are only on the judging – unless it’s an amazing performance and you get carried away and start bringing the 10s out.”

Erivo – who was recently announced as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked, alongside Ariana Grande – won praise for her stint as guest judge on the show, particularly after giving deaf contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis her feedback through sign language.

“Cynthia did an amazing job,” says Revel Horwood. “That was really good fun to watch.”

Craig is set to return to Strictly for the next live show which airs on Saturday November 27at 6:55pm with the results show on Sunday November 28 at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Two men arrested after disappearance of mother of two

Two men have been arrested after the “suspicious” disappearance of a mother of two, Kent Police said. Officers are treating Alexandra Morgan’s disappearance as a potential murder inquiry. Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst Kent, was last seen at a petrol station close to nearby Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

‘Coldest night of the season’ could bring temperatures as low as -10C

Forecasters have warned the “coldest night of the season” is set to hit parts of the UK, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 10C (14F). The Met Office has said it expects to see the mercury fall below zero in many parts of the country, including in cities such as London, where it could be minus 2C (28.4F) in the late hours of Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Week 8 results, live – Sara Davies is Argentine tangoing home

It was a contentious night in the ballroom on Saturday, but the dramatics didn’t end there. Viewer votes spared both celebrities at the bottom of the leaderboard, AJ Odudu and Dan Walker, as well as Tom Fletcher, leaving Tilly Ramsay and the fourth-placed Sara Davies to tumble into the dance-off. But, after winning an unanimous judges’ decision, it’s Ramsay who will stay on and perform again in Musicals Week.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Craig Revel Horwood
Person
Cynthia Erivo
BBC

Motsi Mabuse to miss Strictly Come Dancing after Covid contact

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse will miss Saturday's show after coming to close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19. In an Instagram post, Mabuse explained she was fully vaccinated, which would normally mean exemption from isolation. However, Mabuse is currently in Germany and not able to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is she famous for?

Rose Ayling-Ellis is making history as the first deaf contestant to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.The 26-year-old is used to smashing records, having become the first deaf actor on EastEnders when she joined the soap in May 2020, playing Frankie Lewis – the daughter of Danny Dyer’s Mick Carter.She first became interested in acting as a child, starring in the award-winning short film The End in 2011 from deaf director Ted Evans.She later joined the Deafinitely Youth Theatre, before performing in a number of stage productions at the National Theatre and Manchester’s Royal Exchange.On TV, she’s appeared in Casualty...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strictly Come Dancing#Covid#Bbc One#Bbc Iplayer
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy