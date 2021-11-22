ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 cases are on the rise with Thanksgiving just days away

News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving this year will be much different than last year, but far from risk-free, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the country and millions of Americans remain unvaccinated. The daily case rate in the United States is about half of what it was at this time last year,...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symtoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicorn were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Denver

Doctors Concerned New Omicron Variant Could Spread More Easily Than Other Strains

(CBS4) — Health professionals around the world have growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, now being identified as the Omicron strain, because they say it might be more transmissible than other variants. (credit: CBS) “It is something that has emerged in South Africa and is spreading at a reasonably rapid rate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday to CNN. The Omicron variant, which was detected in early November, has not been found in Colorado yet, or even the United States. “This variant has a large number of mutations and the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact...
WORLD
Times and Democrat

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Pfizer vaccine cleared for European Union kids 5-11; plus more about vaccinating children. It's the first time the Europeans have cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children. Plus, the latest stats and your guide to staying safe this holiday season.
KIDS
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid-19 cases rise as holiday approaches

A pre-holiday uptick in Covid-19 cases may be underway. The 280 new positive cases brought the overall total of Covid-19 cases to The seven-day average of new cases is 291 after earlier falling into the 250s. Covid-19 cases are increasing nationwide, mainly in areas of the Midwest and Northeast. Delaware...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sandusky Register

COVID-19 cases rise again in Erie County

SANDUSKY — COVID-19 cases rose again in Erie County, suggesting that the pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon. The Erie County Health Department reported Tuesday that, over a week’s time, the county had 339 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, bringing total deaths to 247. That compared to 301...
ERIE COUNTY, OH

