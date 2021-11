The Dolphins and Jets play this week in an AFC East divisional showdown between two teams who are not exactly leading the way in the playoff race. However, Miami is coming off a two-game win streak and is suddenly in the conversation for a Wild Card spot. This game is a must-win for them, though, and they’ll be fired up to face a struggling Jets squad. Let’s take a look at some of the best player props available for this matchup. You can always use our player prop search tool to find the best values for the Dolphins vs. Jets matchup.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO