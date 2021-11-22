Tool’s Justin Chancellor Gets Into The Holiday Spirit In New Dunlop Ad

Haken have announced the departure of their longtime keyboardist/backing vocalist Diego Tejeida. A statement issued by the band on the matter today, November 22nd reads:. “Dear all, we unfortunately have to announce that Diego is leaving us for pastures new. We’d like to thank him for sharing the journey with us so far and we couldn’t be more proud of the music we’ve created over the years. We are so grateful for all of the accomplishments, adventures and good times we’ve shared together. But never fear! Haken will continue with its mission to bring you the music we are passionate about (and we’ll have news on that soon), but in the meantime, join us in wishing Diego all the best in his future musical adventures.

