ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tool’s Justin Chancellor Gets Into The Holiday Spirit In New Dunlop Ad

By wookubus
theprp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTool bassist Justin Chancellor shows off his versatility as an actor in a...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Tool’s Justin Chancellor channels his inner child in must-watch promo for his signature Cry Baby

It’s rare that we would describe a gear ad as essential viewing, but Dunlop has come pretty close in its promo for Justin Chancellor’s signature Cry Baby wah. We don’t want to give too much away, but the ad combines high production quality, a spurious Christmas story and an amusing script. Watch it now if you don’t want any further spoilers...
ENTERTAINMENT
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Chancellor
Person
Danny Carey
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
BET

2021 Soul Train Awards: 5 Things to Know About ‘Best R&B /Soul Female Artist’ Nominee Doja Cat

It may appear as though Doja Cat burst onto the scene in 2018 with her viral song “Mooo!”, however, she was already creating a buzz on SoundCloud in 2012 with records like “So High.” The song did so well it caught the attention of Dr. Luke, thus landing the California native a deal with Kemosabe Records, RCA Records and publishing company Prescription Songs at just 17 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors

New York, NY – Lil Baby is shooting down a rumor he’s romantically linked to “ICY GRL” rapper Saweetie. On Thursday (November 25), Hollywood Unlocked claimed a source exclusively told them the purported couple was seen at a Chanel store in New York City. According to the source, Lil Baby...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunlop#Bassist#Advertisement
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Claps Back at Critics of SNL Performance: “I’m Proud” Of It

This time last week Saweetie was catching her breath after blazing the stage as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. And while loyal fans lapped up her energetic showing, others weren’t as endorsing. The emcee immediately trended on social media – with many weighing in on her choreography, mic...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Beatles: Secret conversation featured in Get Back reveals John Lennon’s ‘only regret’ about Beatles songs

A secret conversation featured in new documentary Get Back reveals John Lennon’s “only regret” about his time with The Beatles.The moment, featured in part two of Peter Jackson’s seven-hour docuseries, occurs during a chat recorded in secret days after George Harrison quits the band.Lennon, after refusing to take anyone’s calls, arrives at the Twickenham studio where the band have been writing songs for what would be their final live performance and record together.McCartney and Lennon meet in a cafeteria away from the camera to discuss Harrison’s growing frustrations with the songwriting process – but intertitles inform the viewer: "They are...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Vagrant Records Announce New Thrice & From Autumn To Ashes Vinyl Reissues, The Bled’s “Silent Treatment” Given Deluxe Digital Release

Vagrant Records are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a series of vinyl & digital reissues. Among the new offerings are an upcoming December 03rd pressing of Thrice‘s seventh studio album, 2009’s “Beggars“, a January 07th pressing of From Autumn To Ashes‘ 2003 sophomore album “The Fiction We Live” and a newly re-mixed deluxe digital release of The Bled‘s 2007 album “Silent Treatment“.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Broken Hope Are Writing A New Album

Broken Hope are five songs into the writing process for their eighth studio album. The band’s guitarist Jeremy Wagner recently revealed the news while reflecting on this past weekend’s 30th anniversary of the band’s 1991 debut album “Swamped In Gore“. He stated:. “This past weekend, Broken Hope celebrated the 30th...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Puddle Of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Walks Offstage Mid-Show After Taking Issue With Venue Lighting

Puddle Of Mudd vocalist/guitarist Wes Scantlin added another incident to his history of erratic onstage (and offstage) behavior this past weekend. During the band’s concert at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, WI this past Saturday, November 20th, Scantlin took issue with the venue’s lighting. A concert attendee uploaded the below footage of that, which saw Scantlin shielding his eyes from the lights, stating the following from the stage:
GREEN BAY, WI
theprp.com

Haken Announce Departure Of Keyboardist Diego Tejeida

Haken have announced the departure of their longtime keyboardist/backing vocalist Diego Tejeida. A statement issued by the band on the matter today, November 22nd reads:. “Dear all, we unfortunately have to announce that Diego is leaving us for pastures new. We’d like to thank him for sharing the journey with us so far and we couldn’t be more proud of the music we’ve created over the years. We are so grateful for all of the accomplishments, adventures and good times we’ve shared together. But never fear! Haken will continue with its mission to bring you the music we are passionate about (and we’ll have news on that soon), but in the meantime, join us in wishing Diego all the best in his future musical adventures.
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Funko Release New AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses & Kiss Pop! Deluxe Album Sets

Funko have announced new AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Kiss in their Pop! Deluxe Album line of releases. Each measure in at 23″ wide and feature album-specific art and designs, including AC/DC‘s 25x multi-platinum “Back In Black“, Guns N’ Roses‘ 18x multi-platinum “Appetite For Destruction” and Kiss‘ 2x multi-platinum “Destroyer“. All three sets are exclusive to Walmart.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy