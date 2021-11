The most expensive Cryptopunk #9998 at 124,547.0675 ETH ($535 million), though a fake sale. The Cheapest Bored Ape is #9366 at the best offer of 29.99 ETH. The Cryptopunks is a collection of uniquely generated digital arts, 10,000 in all. These collectibles have their proof of ownership stored on the blockchain, formally free to claim by anyone with an Ethereum wallet address but now sold for hundreds of thousands of U.S dollars.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO