The New England Patriots, you may have heard, received some help in their playoff pursuit as both the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans were handed Week 11 losses. New England, who has won each of its last five games, now is the third seed in the AFC behind the conference-leading Titans and AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. But the AFC East-leading Patriots undoubtedly have put together a stretch in which they have looked like a real Super Bowl contender, and oddsmakers not only have taken notice in regards to their futures, but also in regards to potential playoff seeding.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO