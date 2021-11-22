NIMBL Gains Google Cloud Premier Partner Status, Expanding Collaboration and Enhancing Transformation Capabilities

The first thing you have to keep in mind is that Trello is basically a project management tool used by most of the large corporations and its big market capitalization. The platform is a free one, but even in this case, it's still pretty popular and a great tool. If you want to manage your projects in the simplest and most convenient way, Trello is your best bet. You can make cards for any type of task you want, add text, images, files, and many other things, then organize them according to the order you need them to be in and use them to track the progress of your task. Trello integrations are very useful to make any task easier.

