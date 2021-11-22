ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

BYU's Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for the College Football Playoff Rankings

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 6 days ago

The updated College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday at 5 PM Mountain Time. For the second consecutive week last week, BYU was ranked no. 14 in the latest CFP rankings. Today, let's look at the best-case scenarios and the worst-case scenarios for BYU when the CFP rankings are released on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivu8n_0d3x4aMm00

First, this is how teams surrounding BYU in the rankings fared last weekend.

  • #3 Oregon - L to Utah 38-7
  • #4 Ohio State - W over Michigan State 56-7
  • #5 Cincinnati - W SMU
  • #6 Michigan - W Maryland
  • # 7 Michigan State - L 56-7 to Ohio State
  • #8 Notre Dame - W 55-0 over Georgia Tech
  • #9 Oklahoma State - W 23-0 over Texas Tech
  • #10 Wake Forest - L 49-27 to Clemson
  • #11 Baylor - W over Kansas State 20-10
  • #12 Ole Miss - W 31-17 over Vanderbilt
  • #13 Oklahoma - W 28-21 over Iowa State
  • #14 BYU - W 34-17 over Georgia Southern
  • #15 Wisconsin - W 35-28 over Nebraska
  • #16 Texas A&M - W 52-3 over Prairie View

Worst-Case Scenario

In the worst-case scenario, the teams that lost in front of BYU (Wake Forest, Michigan State, Oregon) would not drop below the Cougars in the rankings.

In addition, BYU could be leapfrogged by #15 Wisconsin following a lackluster performance against Georgia Southern.

Worst-case scenario ranking: #15

Best-Case Scenario

In the best-case scenario, no teams ranked behind BYU would leapfrog BYU. Then, #10 Wake Forest would drop below the Cougars after a lopsided loss to Clemson.

In addition, #7 Michigan State's blowout loss to Ohio State would force the committee to drop the Spartans down to #15.

Lastly, it will be fascinating to see how the committee treats Oregon. Even though Oregon has two losses compared to Utah's three, Utah was clearly the superior team on Saturday night. Will the Ducks be ranked ahead of the Utes on Tuesday?

In the best-case scenario, BYU would surpass Oregon after the Ducks were dominated by the University of Utah. Utah would rise to ~#16 in the CFP rankings giving BYU a victory over a top 20 team.

Best-case scenario ranking: #11

After last weekend, BYU has lost as many games as Oregon, Michigan State, and Wake Forest. In the most-likely scenario, the committee will rank those four teams based on their best win of the season.

Oregon has the best win over Ohio State.

Michigan State has the next best win over Michigan.

BYU has the third best win over Utah.

Wake Forest's best win came at the hands of NC State. NC State was ranked #20 in the latest CFP rankings.

In this scenario, BYU would climb up one spot in the rankings from no. 14 to no. 13. In addition, the Cougars would be primed to leapfrog the likes of Oregon and Michigan State should they slip up again.

Most likely ranking: #13

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young asked about Bo Nix’s Alabama officiating comments

It’s Rivalry Week and there is absolutely no love lost between Iron Bowl participants. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix stirred the pot some more on Monday when he suggested the Alabama Crimson Tide are officiated differently from the rest of the SEC. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comment...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Byu#American Football#Cfp#Oregon L#Ohio State#Texas Tech#Wake Forest L#Clemson#Baylor W#Byu W#Georgia Southern#Cougars#Spartans#Ducks#Utes#The University Of Utah
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

Lincoln officially leaving for LSU

(post withdrawn by author, will be automatically deleted in 24 hours unless flagged) The tweet might not be real, but the smoke is. Folks on the sooner scoop board are beginning to worry. 4 Likes. TheButcher November 27, 2021, 3:15am #10. I was like wait what ?!?!?!. No way he’d...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Bryce Young reacts to Auburn players mocking Alabama celebration

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t take too kindly to Auburn players mocking the Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams‘ signature touchdown celebration. In a postgame interview following Alabama’s four-overtime win in the Iron Bowl, Young had a few words for the Tigers. “We saw it,” he said. “It was noted. But...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Todd McShay Getting Crushed For His Comment About Ohio State

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay apparently decided that Ryan Day didn’t need to get all of the smoke after the Buckeyes‘ loss to Michigan today. He wants some of it for himself. Taking to Twitter, McShay declared that even after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, he would still put...
NFL
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
124
Followers
382
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy