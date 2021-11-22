ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci Urges Americans to Use COVID as Excuse to Skip Thanksgiving with Horrible Relatives

By Andy Borowitz
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—As an event dreaded by millions draws near, Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging all Americans to use COVID-19 as an excuse to skip Thanksgiving with horrible relatives. Speaking from his...

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Advice

For someone who has been trying to save people from getting sick from coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is often treated like the enemy. But: "The enemy is the virus," he insists. Fauci joined STAT's Helen Branswell at the 2021 STAT Summit to discuss the past year and what to expect in the months ahead—and when doing so, he had a message to anyone who has still refused to get a vaccine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says This is the #1 Thing to Not Do Right Now

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, as we have 70,000 cases a day in America and 64 million Americans still unvaccinated. With the holidays approaching, cases could spike again. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to sound a warning and offer some hope, and also mentioned the #1 thing you should not do this holiday season. Read on for five essential points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Deseret News

Is that runny nose a cold or COVID-19? Better to skip Thanksgiving than risk spreading the virus

Got the sniffles? Just not feeling well? You may want to skip Thanksgiving gatherings this year in case it’s COVID-19. “I think the first thing families ought to do is set that expectation, that if you have sick family members, (they should) sit this one out. We’ll bring you some turkey at home,” Dr. Brandon Webb, an Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician, told reporters during a virtual news conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Virus Expert Warns You Need to Do This to Avoid COVID After Vaccination

As COVID continues to circulate in the U.S., unvaccinated people are still most at risk for getting sick. Compared with those who haven't gotten the shot, fully vaccinated people have overall a much lower chance of getting hospitalized or dying because of the virus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But even as the vaccines' protection against severe COVID stays strong, their ability to fight off infection altogether has waned over time and in the face of more transmissible variants, leading to breakthrough COVID cases. There was a rate of more than 100 fully vaccinated people per 100,000 getting COVID through August and September, per the CDC. That doesn't mean vaccinated individuals can't do something right now to increase their protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Covid 19#Fauci Urges Americans#Covid#The Borowitz Report
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Unnerving" Warning

The coronavirus pandemic continues, and as we head into the holidays and winter season, virus experts worry we may face more spikes, if not another surge. Concerned for your safety, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined STAT's Helen Branswell at the 2021 STAT Summit to discuss the past year and what to expect in the months ahead. Read on for five pieces of life saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals when babies and toddlers will have a COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci said babies and toddlers will get their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the near future. Fauci said that babies and toddlers — basically anyone under 5 years old — will likely have a COVID-19 vaccine made available to them by spring 2022, Business Insider reports. “Hopefully within a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy