Jennifer Lawrence Wants to ‘Protect’ Baby No. 1’s Privacy Amid Pregnancy: ‘As Much As I Can’

By Laura Rizzo
 6 days ago
Actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed she wants to “protect” her child’s “privacy” amid her already low-key pregnancy with baby No. 1.

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence, and I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” the Red Sparrow actress, 31, explained to Vanity Fair in an interview published on Monday, November 22. She added that “every instinct in my body” wants to shelter her baby, whom she shares with husband Cooke Maroney, “for the rest of their lives.”

The Oscar winner noted she’s not staying *completely* hush-hush about her bundle of joy, quipping, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’”

The Hunger Games actress did not divulge if she’s having a boy or girl, and an insider previously told Life & Style in September that Jennifer “doesn’t want to know the sex of the baby.”

That being said, the X-Men star is “already starting” to come up with a theme and color scheme for the nursery.

“She’s thought about decorating a nursery ever since her friends started having babies,” the insider revealed about the Kentucky native, who has been “picking out neutral shades in cool, muted colors like tans, yellows, camel and beige.”

In addition, Jennifer loves adorable animals like “teddy bears, monkeys and cats,” so chances are the fuzzy creatures will appear as “stuffed animals and art” around the nursery.

Luckily, Cooke, 37, who works as the director of an art gallery, and their bundle of joy is bound to have the “best baby art collection in all of New York,” the insider gushed.

The Silver Linings Playbook star’s due date is approaching sooner than fans might think. “Jennifer isn’t spilling too many details, but friends say it’s going to be a Christmas or New Year’s baby, which has her super excited,” a second insider revealed to Life & Style. “Jennifer and Cooke love the holidays, especially living in Manhattan, so the thought of cuddling up and nesting while they wait for their little bundle of joy makes them very happy.

Needless to say, the Joy actress “can’t wait to be a mom” after she and her hubby had been trying “for a while” to get pregnant, a third insider told Life & Style. “[She’s] over the moon.”

The Hollywood couple, who started dating in June 2018, wed during a gorgeous ceremony at Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, the following year.

