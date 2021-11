Governor DeSantis says he wants to lower the state gas tax by 25 cents to provide relief to hard working Floridians.

DeSantis says he'll work with the legislature during the upcoming session to get a deal done.

The Governor says he's spoken with representatives of Racetrac, Wawa and Buc-ee's who've told him they'll lower the price of gas to meet the tax decrease if the measure passes.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images