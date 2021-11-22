ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Rule Death Of Missing 14-Year Old Bicyclist A Homicide

By Joel Malkin
 6 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

Palm Beach Gardens Police want to hear from anyone who may have information on the death of a boy who went missing after a bike ride last week.

14-year old Ryan Rogers' body was found near the I-95 overpass on Central Boulevard Tuesday and his mother said on Facebook that she thought it was the result of a traffic-related collision.

Over the weekend, police announced that the case is a homicide, but they didn't release the cause of death.

Rogers was a freshman at Dwyer High School and played youth soccer.

Police are taking tips at 561-799-4445.

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

