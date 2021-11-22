ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick News: SuperPets, Bridgerton, PS5, Venom

By Garth Franklin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor John Krasinski has confirmed that his role in the upcoming animated family comedy “DC League of SuperPets” will be that of none other than Superman himself. Previously Krasinski was one of several names, alongside Keanu Reeves and Kate McKinnon, who were cast in the film without their roles being specified....

Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
Talking With Tami

New Movie: DC League Of Superpets Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros. Pictures’ animated action adventure feature film “DC League of Super-Pets,” from director Jared Stern. The film also stars the voices of Kevin Hart (the “Jumanji” and “Secret Life of Pets” films), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live,” the...
ComicBook

Will Smith Paid Co-Stars From His Own Pocket When WB Added Film to HBO Max

Will Smith paid his King Richard co-stars out of his own pocket to make up for any shortfalls with the movie releasing on HBO Max. There has been a ton of chatter around the financial realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most hotly-contested debates is if stars should renegotiate their deals in light of the "decreased earning potential" In a piece from The Hollywood Reporter, they say that Smith decided to cut that conversation off at the pass. He got a reported $40 million to play Venus and Serena Williams' father and is sharing the wealth. The publication said that he personally wrote a check to Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton. Smith's representation has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. It wouldn't really be out of character for the star. This was clearly a passion project for one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood.
digitalspy.com

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan teases season 2 as cast reunite

"Spoiler – it’s f**king brilliant." Bridgerton season 1 spoilers follow. Bridgerton season 2 still doesn't have a release date yet, but it looks like the first episode is all done and dusted. Star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington and was revealed as Lady Whistledown at the end of season...
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Venom, Antlers, French, Contractor

The “Venom” sequel has now locked in its home video release plans with the movie set to hit digital next week on November 23rd – just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will then be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD from December 14th. [Source: Sony]. Antlers.
GeekTyrant

Meet DC's LEAGUE OF SUPERPETS in Newly Released Photos

New photos have been released from the upcoming DC Comics animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, featuring the super-powered animal companions of your favorite superheroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more. In preparation for the trailer that is expected later this month, DC has released some pictures to introduce us to these lovable characters.
tvinsider.com

‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Drama Wraps Up Filming Season 2

The hugely popular Netflix period drama Bridgerton has wrapped up production on its second season, which is expected to premiere in 2022. Creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen shared the news on Twitter over the weekend, posting a photo of himself alongside two of the show’s leads, Simone Ashley (Sex Education) and Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch).
Collider

'Bridgerton' Season 2 Has Wrapped, Reveals Showrunner Chris Van Dusen

It’s official! Filming has finally wrapped on the second season of Bridgerton, the Netflix hit romance period drama. The announcement was made in a tweet by the series creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen over the weekend. Van Dusen posted a photo of himself with the stars of the new...
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Lupin, Scanline, Kojima, Anna

Filming has reportedly begun in Paris on the next season of the Omar Sy-led Netflix hit series “Lupin”. This will mark the third ‘part’ of the series following the first two which are now available on the service and follow a professional thief (Sy) seeking revenge against the man who framed his father. [Source: Twitter]
darkhorizons.com

“Uncharted” & “Witcher” Stars Talk Injuries

One highly visible difference between actor Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” films and the upcoming film adaptation of the “Uncharted” game series, is that in the latter we’ll get to see a lot more of his face during action sequences. It’s a small change on screen, but a big one to the...
defpen

‘Bridgerton’ Completes Filming Of Season Two

Season two of Bridgerton is on the way. Over the weekend, the show’s creator Chris Van Dusen posted a picture of himself hugging actors Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey with the caption, “Wrap on season two.”. “So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each...
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: “DC League of Super-Pets”

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the teaser trailer for the animated comedy feature “DC League of Super-Pets” based on the Legion of Super-Pets DC Comics team. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and...
darkhorizons.com

Amazon To Develop “Mass Effect” TV Series?

On the big-budget fantasy front, Amazon Prime has just released “The Wheel of Time” and has the even more high-profile “Lord of the Rings” series on the way. On the space drama front though, an area of obvious interest to its founder, the streamer has so far had only the highly acclaimed “The Expanse” which it picked up from Syfy a few years back and which is about to kick off its sixth and final season.
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Dune, Tar, Red, Sun, Midas

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” is coming home with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announcing a January 11th 2022 physical disc release date for the movie on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. The film is also coming to Digital HD on various platforms from December 3rd, the same day the movie will...
darkhorizons.com

“Super Mario” Film Producer Talks Pratt

Just as James Corden seems to pop up in a lot of musicals, “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt is showing up in a lot of animated features these days. He had the two “LEGO Movie” titles and Pixar’s “Onward” under his belt, but more recently he scored the two high profile jobs of playing the lead roles in both the new “Super Mario Bros.” and “Garfield” animated movies.
Hello Magazine

Bridgerton star teases potential comeback after show exit

Bridgerton recently wrapped filming for season two and we're already counting down until the new episodes arrive – but there's one star of the Netflix smash-hit series that is wanting a comeback. Ben Miller, who portrayed Lord Archibald Featherington in season one of the racy drama, spoke to HELLO! at...
Decider

‘WandaVision,’ Bridgerton,’ ‘Inside’ Among 2022 Grammy Nominees

After winning three Primetime Emmys for his Netflix special Inside, Bo Burnham’s song “All Eyes On Me” earned a Best Song Written For Visual Media nod. Other nominees include Leslie Odom Jr.’s song “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami and well as H.E.R.’s Oscar-winning Original Song “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah.
