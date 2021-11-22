ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Star Wars” Sequel Trilogy Faces To Return?

By Garth Franklin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the whole “Star Wars” sequel trilogy has seemingly been reassessed across the online space. Despite its box-office success, all three films have been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism ranging from pandering too much to fans...

ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
John Boyega
Hayden Christensen
Ewan Mcgregor
Kathleen Kennedy
Daisy Ridley
Oscar Isaac
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Comedy Crashes the Netflix Top 10 Ahead of the Holidays

A hilarious Ryan Reynolds comedy recently crashed the Netflix Top 10 ahead of the holidays, and fans of the actor will be excited that it's available to stream. Just Friends, a 2005 Christmas rom-com starring Reynolds and Anna Faris, is currently available on Netflix, and it's definitely one to queue up. While it seems to have been knocked down since, the movie was one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched movies earlier this week.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Critically Hated Keanu Reeves Movie Making Waves on Netflix

Bad reviews are no match for Keanu Reeves, at least when it comes to streaming numbers. While some of Reeves' movies in recent years have been big hits, both at the box office and with critics, he's made quite a few films that few under the radar and lacked any kind of real buzz. That includes the 2018 sci-fi dud Replicas, which received some pretty terrible reviews and reactions from fans and critics alike when it was released. Despite the overall disdain for the movie, Replicas is finding itself another audience on Netflix.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

John Boyega Doesn’t Understand Why He Can’t Complain About Star Wars When Robert Pattinson Does The Same Thing With Twilight

There are few movie franchises quite as massive and beloved as Star Wars. Landing a role in the galaxy far, far away is the dream job for many, but it can also be a double-edged sword. Since The Rise of Skywalker was released, Finn actor John Boyega has been honest regarding the downside to playing the former Stormtrooper. And he doesn’t understand why he can’t complain about Star Wars when Robert Pattinson regularly does the same thing with Twilight.
MOVIES
Empire

Kathleen Kennedy Talks ‘Emotional’ Obi-Wan Reunion, Suggests Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Characters Could Return – Exclusive

If there’s one thing that got everyone talking on Disney+ Day this year, it was the behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series – bringing none other than Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back to the Star Wars universe as Jedi Master Obi-Wan and fallen Padawan / Sith Lord Anakin (or, Vader, as he prefers to be called at this point in the Skywalker Saga timeline) respectively. Having starred together in Attack Of The Clones and Revenge Of The Sith, the duo formed the central relationship at the heart of George Lucas’ Prequel Trilogy – and, as the footage teased, the upcoming show will catch them ten years down the line from that fateful Mustafar battle, hinting that a rematch between the two is on the cards.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Ridley Scott Compares The “Exceedingly Disappointing” ‘Last Duel’ Box Office To His ‘Blade Runner’ Experience

Earlier this year, Ridley Scott released the big-budget, period drama, “The Last Duel.” The reviews were generally solid, with many predicting some awards contention in the future. However, when the film hit cinemas, the box office results were terrible, with “The Last Duel” likely becoming one of the biggest bombs of 2021. And if this sounds like the situation surrounding one of Scott’s previous films, “Blade Runner,” you’re not alone thinking about that comparison. In fact, the filmmaker himself would agree.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Returning Star Wars Character Hints Bigger Role in The Rise of Skywalker

Seeing Wedge once again was a nice bit of fan service. Almost two years after the Skywalker saga officially concluded, fans are still divided about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Many people believe it was a disastrous ending to the storied saga which spanned four decades but to some, Episode IX was a fitting finale to one of the most celebrated film franchises in existence. To its credit, the film tried to deliver as much fan service as it could and the third act alone featured some familiar faces (and voices) that true blue fans definitely appreciated.
MOVIES
99.5 WKDQ

‘Obi-Wan’ Kenobi Teaser Gives a First Look at Ewan McGregor’s Star Wars Return

The Force is still strong with this one. For the first time in 16 years, Ewan McGregor returns to one of his signature roles, as the young Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars. Admittedly, he’s not so young anymore. McGregor is now 50; Alec Guinness was in his early 60s when he filmed the original Star Wars with George Lucas. At the end of the Star Wars prequels, Obi-Wan goes into hiding on Tatooine to protect the young Luke Skywalker. That’s where he stayed until the start of A New Hope, and apart from a couple animated appearances, that’s all we knew about Obi-Wan’s life between the two trilogies... until now.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Is Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy Still in the Works? Here's the Latest Status

A few years ago, there were reports that Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is working on a new Star Wars trilogy that will focus on a new story and new characters. But since then, we haven't heard any update regarding the project. Earlier this year, Johnson insisted that it is still in the works. Now, it looks like that is no longer the case.
MOVIES

