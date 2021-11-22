“Battlefield 2042” Among Steam’s Worst

There's much that can be said about Battlefield 2042's multiplayer gameplay, yet it's clear that the game must've had a rather interesting development cycle for DICE to have made some of the decisions they did. Of course, everyone's talking about the Specialist system since it's a blatant and drastic change to one of the core features of the Battlefield franchise. The lack of a single-player campaign however, while not as integral to the success of a series that revolves around multiplayer, brings up many more questions that can't as easily be blamed on mere creative differences. This is especially true given the amount of effort that was seemingly devoted to building up Battlefield 2042's backstory, which is currently spread out among the wonderful Exodus short film and some lore snippets on the game's official site.

