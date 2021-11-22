ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

“Battlefield 2042” Among Steam’s Worst

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Rockstar’s broken GTA Trilogy remaster, there’s a new dunce in town. EA’s “Battlefield 2042” has earned the ignominious honour of becoming one of the worst-reviewed games of all...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042 and Forza Horizon 5 Outclass Competition on Steam

Last week on Steam was dominated by Battlefield 2042 and Forza Horizon 5. The game left the competition in the dust in terms of sales. As every Monday, the list of the biggest (by revenue) bestsellers of the previous week on Steam was released. The leader turned out to be Battlefield 2042. Preorders of various editions took three places in the top 10, including the first. The fact that the purchase of the Ultimate edition and the Gold edition enables the buyers to start playing earlier (the Early Access launched on November 12) helped sell the title.
inputmag.com

Battlefield 2042's opening weekend was a bit of a mess

It should be no surprise to franchise fans that Battlefield 2042's opening weekend was a bit less than auspicious, but some longtime aficionados of the series seem to think this future-tinged entry is a bridge too far. Between complaints of major changes to the game's core formula, a lack of basic features like voice chat, and a panoply of bugs, DICE has a lot of work to do this holiday season.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Here's some of what we've learned about the Steam Deck

- 1GB of VRAM for the GPU, however the GPU can access up to 8GB depending on what's happening. - Storage speeds we already knew were different between models. Valve showed two diagrams that compared game loading performance and the bootup time. For game loading time there was an approximately 12% difference between the top-end model and the 64GB model, and 18% difference between the top model and an SD card. When it comes to boot time, they showed a 25% difference between the top model and the 64GB model.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The MOP Up: Valve’s Steam Deck gets delayed to 2022

Bad news for those among you who were hoping to play some MMOs on Valve’s Steam Deck this holiday season: The company announced that it’s delaying the launch of the device from December 2021 to February 2022. Blame the ongoing supply chain crisis: “We’re sorry about this—we did our best...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta Trilogy#Ea#Dice#Battlefield 2042
Twinfinite

World’s End Club Is Making its Way to Steam this Month

World’s End Club is an exciting collaboration project between Zero Escape creator Kotaro Uchikoshi and Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka. By all accounts, it should’ve been a smash hit as it was primed to be yet another exciting visual novel with the death game premise from the two biggest death game experts in the games industry. It had its highs, but was ultimately held back by questionable design decisions.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta storms onto Steam early

Out of seeming nowhere, 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios pushed Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta live on Monday for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, giving players a free-to-play taste of the full game. The full launch is scheduled for December 8th and will include the single-player campaign, while the co-op campaign was delayed into 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Monster Rancher is back, and it's on Steam

PlayStation-era cult classic Monster Rancher is on its way back, announced Koei Tecmo earlier this year, and it's now set for a release on Steam on December 8, 2021. The creature-collecting game has been ported to both PC and Nintendo Switch. The updated edition is a collection of the first two games in the series, and is called Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Battlefield 2042 now has over 17,000 ‘mostly negative’ reviews on Steam

Battlefield 2042 is now one of the worst-reviewed games on PC platform Steam following its recent release. The game has earned over 17,000 “mostly negative” reviews, only two days after its full release. Players who were willing to spend more could have been playing the game since last week. The...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Cars
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Review Bombed on Steam After Broken Early Access

Now that Battlefield 2042 has finally been released worldwide, the game is being review bombed on Steam, leading to a ‘mostly negative’ rating. Battlefield 2042 was one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, however, that anticipation seems to be all for nothing. Now that anticipation has turned into disappointment for many.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Battlefield 2042 All Weapons Tier List – Ranked from Best to Worst

As soon as you start playing Battlefield 2042 , you won’t be able to use all of the weapons because you’ll have to meet the requirements for each one. There are numerous advantages to having complete control over one’s arsenal. With its impressive arsenal, Battlefield 2042 is a must-have for...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Did Battlefield 2042's Missing Campaign Hurt It?

There's much that can be said about Battlefield 2042's multiplayer gameplay, yet it's clear that the game must've had a rather interesting development cycle for DICE to have made some of the decisions they did. Of course, everyone's talking about the Specialist system since it's a blatant and drastic change to one of the core features of the Battlefield franchise. The lack of a single-player campaign however, while not as integral to the success of a series that revolves around multiplayer, brings up many more questions that can't as easily be blamed on mere creative differences. This is especially true given the amount of effort that was seemingly devoted to building up Battlefield 2042's backstory, which is currently spread out among the wonderful Exodus short film and some lore snippets on the game's official site.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

DICE are nerfing Battlefield 2042's Hovercrafts

The LCAA Hovercraft is probably one of the most unbalanced vehicles in Battlefield 2042 and one of the reasons why players are not liking the game so far. Hovercrafts have too much armour and health, their weaponry is devastating and players are also exploiting a bug that allows these vehicles to climb skyscrapers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042 Sells Brilliantly on Steam, Despite Dismal Player Reviews

Battlefield 2042 was the biggest bestseller on Steam last week. And that's despite terrible player ratings - it's currently one of the ten worst rated games on Valve's store. As every Monday, Steam published the list of the biggest (by revenue) bestsellers of the previous week. The position of the leader remained in the hands of Battlefield 2042. Preorders of different editions of this production took three spots in the top 10, including the most important one, namely the first.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Call of Duty” & “Halo: Infinite” Small Delays

Activision has announced that ‘Caldera,’ the new map replacing Verdansk in the freshly retitled “Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific,” has been delayed and will now release on December 8th for “Call of Duty: Vanguard” owners. The timing is interesting as it’s the same day that rival shooter “Halo Infinite” is...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Battlefront II,” “2042” Designer Exits DICE

DICE’s head of design Fawzi Mesmar has reportedly left the game developer following the release of “Battlefield 2042”. His departure was announced in an email sent to staff this week and suggests he’d been planning to leave for some time. Mesmar steered the acclaimed design team of over 80 creative...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy