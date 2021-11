SANDPOINT — As a young child Viktor Sjöberg can remember going to the library with his mother. There, new worlds were opened through books and then the internet. "That was also, like, a revolution for me. I don't think I had internet at home at that point. So I went there and was able to connect with people from all over the world and talk about music and collaborate on music. So that became like the, the hub for me.

