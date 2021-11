Feeling blessed! Camila Cabello reflected on all the positives in her life on Thanksgiving — less than two weeks after she confirmed her split from Shawn Mendes. “I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w[ith] me while I meditate 🧘‍♀️,” the 24-year-old star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. “Happy gratitude day everybody! I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey!”

