Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Jabari’s death will weigh on Tariq

If you've already tuned into the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, then you know costars Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick) and Gianni Paolo (Brayden Weston) are as thick as thieves in real life as they are on screen. On the show, the two play each other's best friends in college/partners in crime, but off screen, their brotherhood is just as tight. The dynamic duo met each other on season five of Power when they both attended the prestigious school Choate. But acting alongside each other in four episodes of the flagship series and their own spinoff has led to a very close friendship off set as well.

