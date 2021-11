T.J. Edwards played his best game as a pro when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. His interception in the first quarter established momentum for the afternoon and set the Eagles up for their first scoring drive. He also factored into the defense’s third forced turnover when he recovered a Mark Ingram fumble in the third quarter. He led the team with 10 total tackles, one for a loss. It was fitting that Howie Roseman would later reward Edwards with a new contract.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO