November 17, 2021 // Franchising.com // BOSTON, Mass. - The season of giving is here and the ice cream experts at Baskin-Robbins® are serving up a flurry of festive delights. Brand new this December, the joys of building a snowman are reaching an icy peak with the Brrr the Snowman™ Cake. This fun and frosty offering sits atop a bed of “melting snow” icing and is decked out with an icing carrot nose and tree branch arms, buttons and a jolly smile all made of fudge. Bundled in a scarf made of icing and topped with a cake cone and “melted” ice cream made of icing, the Brrr the Snowman™ Cake is customizable with your choice of cake and ice cream flavors – so sled into Baskin-Robbins® before it melts away.

