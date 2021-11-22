Popular Italian Restaurant To Close After Nearly 30 Years In Nob Hill

Photo: Getty Images

A popular Italian restaurant in San Francisco 's Nob Hill.

After 29 years Venticello Ristorante is closing due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the city's tourism, reports SFGATE .

Located on Taylor Street, the restaurant initially closed in March 2020 during the city-wide shelter-in-place order. According to SFGATE , their business mainly depended on business from out-of-town visitors staying at the nearby Mark Hopkins and Fairmont Hotels and locals attending shows at the Masonic .

The co-owners Mike and Christina Deeb spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle after they had to vacate the space last summer. After their father Michael Deeb passed away in 2002, the two took over the restaurant.

“At the moment, COVID has made it impossible to keep the doors open,” Mike Deeb told the Chronicle . “It’s been a harsh reality.”

Venticello was known for its Tuscan-style comfort food like pappardelle with mushroom ragu and spaghetti carbonara.

Additionally, it was known for its stunning views of the Bay Bridge and passing cable cars.

The Deebs also own Nob Hill Cafe located at 1152 Taylor Street. They will remain open six days a week from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays and 5:00 to 10:00 P.M. on Fridays and Saturdays.