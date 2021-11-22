Target Will Now Close on Thanksgiving Every Year

CHICAGO (CBS)– Stores have already opened their doors for Black Friday shopping. Here’s what you need to know. Walmart and Best Buy opened early. Macy’s, Bath and Body Works, Home Depot, and Lowes opened at 6 a.m. At 7 a.m., Target, GameStop, and TJ Maxx opened their doors. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech, Apple is now open. For those looking to do Black Friday in bulk, Costco opened at 9 a.m. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported live outside Best Buy in South Loop where there have not been as big of crowds as in past years. The store manager told Barack that’s because they released their Black Friday sale prices days ago and many people are sleeping in. The manager said they will make their way to the store later. Experts say shoppers in the market for a specific present should buy it now if they can, instead of waiting for a better price. Toys are among the gifts that could be hard to come by. If you’re looking for a PS5, the Best Buy manager says don’t bother stopping by the Best Buy in South Loop, they don’t have them.

