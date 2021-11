The stock price of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) fell by over 12% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) – a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses – fell by over 12% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Selecta Biosciences announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SEL-302 (which consists of MMA-101 plus ImmTOR) for the treatment of patients with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO