Kansas City, MO

Omaha man critically injured outside Arrowhead Stadium

By Addi Weakley
 6 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded to Truman Sports Complex Sunday on the call of a collision that resulted in life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred shortly after the 3:25 p.m. start of the Chiefs game against the Cowboys Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Investigators determined a Chrysler sedan was traveling westbound on the Dubliner Circle near Royal Way within the complex.

As a pedestrian was crossing the roadway, the Chrysler collided with a 49-year-old man from Omaha.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The driver stayed on the scene to talk to police.

This incident is under investigation, including possible impairment of the driver.

In October, a fan was killed in a hit-and-run incident near gate two of Arrowhead Stadium .

Police investigating Saturday night homicide

On Saturday, just before 11:30 p.m., officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at DJ’s Dugout at 777 North 114th Street. Shortly after, a walk-in shooting victim arrived at Methodist Hospital and later died from his injuries.
