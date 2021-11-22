ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Charlotte to play 1st MLS game on Feb 26 against DC United

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte will plays its first Major League Soccer match on Feb. 26 at D.C. United and will host the LA Galaxy in its home opener on March 5.

Nashville’s new 30,000-seat stadium will open May 1 with a game against Philadelphia, the league said Monday.

Other matches on Feb. 26 include Vancouver at Columbus, Colorado at Los Angeles FC, Toronto at Dallas, Cincinnati at Austin, the New York Red Bulls at San Jose, Chicago at Miami, New England at Portland and Minnesota at Philadelphia.

Matches on Feb. 27 include Montreal at Orlando, Kansas City at Atlanta, New York City at LA Galaxy, Salt Lake at Houston and Nashville at Seattle.

Home openers on March 5 are Dallas at New England, New York Red Bulls at Toronto, Houston at Kansas City, Philadelphia at Montreal, Orlando at Chicago, Atlanta at Colorado, Seattle at Salt Lake, New York City at Vancouver, Nashville at Minnesota, D.C. at Cincinnati and LA Galaxy visiting Charlotte.

Montreal’s home opener is against New York City on March 12 and the New York Red Bulls’ home opener is against Minnesota on March 13.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
nsjonline.com

Charlotte FC will debut Feb. 26; first home match March 5

NEW YORK — Charlotte FC will play its first Major League Soccer match on Feb. 26 at D.C. United and will host the LA Galaxy in its home opener on March 5 at Bank of America Stadium. The team’s entry into MLS was originally slated for 2021 but was delayed a year.
MLS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires and more than 25% live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc United#Charlotte#Ap#Major League Soccer#D C United#La Galaxy
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Minnesota United

For the third year in a row, Minnesota United have made it to the MLS Cup Playoffs. It took a Decision Day draw away at the LA Galaxy to seal their fate, but now that they're here, the Loons will fancy their chances after reaching last season's Western Conference final.
MLS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

MLS: Charlotte FC's expansion draft set for Dec. 14

Forthcoming Major League Soccer expansion franchise Charlotte FC will conduct its expansion draft on Dec.14 and have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft Jan. 11. Those events and dates were rolled out by MLS Friday as the short offseason, which has already started for FC Cincinnati...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
ESPN

Charlotte plays Indiana, looks for 5th straight win

Indiana Pacers (6-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. The Hornets have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference averaging 50.5 points in...
NBA
Field Level Media

MLS Cup Odds: New England Favored To Win 1st Title

The New England Revolution don’t know who they will open the postseason against, but they do know they are favored to win their first MLS Cup title. The Revolution earned the Supporters Shield by racking up 73 points with a 22-5-7 record during the regular season. They are the top seed in the playoffs and will play either fourth-seeded New York City FC or No. 5 Atlanta on Nov. 30.
MLS
AllPacers

Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina. The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. Coming into the game, the Pacers are coming...
NBA
WSB Radio

Atlanta United loses in first round of MLS playoffs

For Atlanta United, it was not to be. Making its first return to the postseason since 2019, the Five Stripes could not muster any offense and lost to NYCFC in New York 2-0 Sunday afternoon. The match was scoreless at halftime, but New York scored a pair of goals in...
MLS
Derrick

Portland, NYC FC advance in MLS playoffs with 1st-round wins

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal and adding an insurance scorer and the Portland Timbers eliminated Minnesota United from the MLS playoffs with a 3-1 opening-round victory Sunday. The fourth-seeded Timbers advanced to play the top-seeded Rapids in Colorado on Thanksgiving Day.
MLS
CharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte FC now knows who and when it will play in its first-ever MLS match

Charlotte FC won’t play on its home turf for its first-ever match in Major League Soccer, but it’ll take on a conference rival. The city’s expansion team will play D.C. United in Washington, D.C. at Audi Field on Feb. 26, 2022. Kickoff for that match on MLS’s 2022 opening weekend...
MLS
atlutd.com

Atlanta United 2022 home opener set for Sunday, Feb. 27 vs. Sporting Kansas City

ATLANTA — Major League Soccer today announced Atlanta United will open its 2022 MLS Regular Season schedule against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. (ET) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match will be broadcast nationally and will be the first time Atlanta and Sporting KC face each other in a season opener.
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

664K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy