The Oasis Family Resource Center would like to thank the WACOM Thrift Store for their generous donation. The Oasis Family Resource Center, a non-profit organization, opened in May. We are part of Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) and we provide a wide range of services to Ridgecrest families. Oasis is here to help families with case management and early learning education activities through home-based visits (including on the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake base) for children 0-5. We also provide utility assistance to low-income families who are struggling to pay their power bills. We have emergency food boxes for people who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO