Letter to the editor: "Wait until the trial"

By editor@purdueexponent.org
The Exponent
The Exponent
 7 days ago

Allow me to remind Mr. Gary Roney, who demands in regards to John Froiland that the latter be taken out like trash by Purdue due to recent criminal allegations, that there is a presumption of innocence in judicial criminal matters in this country regarding guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and that he will just have to wait until the trial (such as we are ALL GUARANTEED by the Constitution) concludes with a properly rendered verdict, whether he likes it or not.

- Robert L. Folkner, Purdue custodian

The Exponent

The Exponent

