ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A brief history of the Old Oaken Bucket trophy

By ROCKET HAVERLAND Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3585H9_0d3wumiA00
A Purdue player clutches the chain of “I” links attached to the Old Oaken Bucket trophy. Exponent file photo

Born out of the rivalry between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers and held by the hands of former Indiana and NFL quarterback Trent Green and Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees, the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry trophy has changed hands 36 times in its 100 plus years of existence.

Some say the Bucket came from a farm in Illinois or even Confederate Gen. John Hunt, however the general consensus is that the bucket was taken from a farm owned by the Bruner family over a century ago, according to collections.lib.purdue.edu, a joint archive between Purdue and IU about the rivalry. After being refurbished with a bronze plaque, it debuted on Nov. 21, 1925, in a game that ended in a scoreless tie between Indiana and Purdue according to purduesports.com. Thus, the iconic connected “IP” link was affixed atop the bucket and remains there to this day.

Purdue Athletics spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for more information about the history of the Bucket.

Over the next 96 years, Purdue added 60 “P” links to the chain, Indiana added 32 “I” links and two drawn games added the remaining “IP” links.

The trophey was named after a poem by Samuel Woodworth that describes nostalgic scenes from his childhood that the Old Oaken Bucket personifies. Thus, the symbol of childhood for many residents of Indiana became a symbol for the rivalry between the state’s two biggest schools.

Purdue and Indiana have both spurred traditions based on the bitter rivalry.

In 1938, Purdue set up a “gigantic bonfire laid for ‘Miss Indiana’s funeral,’” according to previous Exponent reporting. The article later said it was “more appropriately described as (a) burning at the stake.”

IU was arguably more sophisticated in burying “Ole Jawn Purdue,” a papier-mache man who, as reported by Indiana Daily Student, “flunked out of kindergarten at age 20.”

Purdue and IU have played for the Old Oaken Bucket every year since its arrival, except for last year due to two COVID-19 cancellations. Because of this, Indiana has been able to hold onto the Bucket for an extra year since it won the last game in 2019.

This bucket has lived through a multitude of historic changes after its creation: It lived through both IU and Purdue stadium changes, seven Purdue presidents, 11 IU presidents and 16 U.S presidents. It has remained intact and in the hands of celebratory football players throughout its history.

It will be fought over again Saturday as IU and Purdue kick off for the last game of IU’s season. The rivalry may be even more fueled by the fact these universities didn’t have a chance to face each other last year.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young asked about Bo Nix’s Alabama officiating comments

It’s Rivalry Week and there is absolutely no love lost between Iron Bowl participants. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix stirred the pot some more on Monday when he suggested the Alabama Crimson Tide are officiated differently from the rest of the SEC. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comment...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Oaken Bucket#American Football#The Indiana Hoosiers#Confederate#Purduesports Com#Purdue Athletics#Indiana Daily Student
The Spun

Look: Photo Of This Florida Fan Is Going Viral

They say that a picture’s worth a thousand words. But one picture of a Florida Gators fan at today’s Florida-Florida State game almost perfectly summarizes the entire fanbase. During ESPN’s broadcast of the game, cameras panned to one frustrated-looking fan at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It was hard to take...
FLORIDA STATE
Fresno Bee

Purdue takes back Old Oaken Bucket with 44-7 rout of Indiana

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell started his Purdue career as a walk-on. He may have closed it out Saturday with an unforgettable performance. The fifth-year senior matched his career high by throwing for four touchdowns, helping the Boilermakers set a single-season team record for completions and bringing back the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time in three years with a 44-7 victory over rival Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hailvarsity.com

They Said It: Nebraska’s Players Talk 28-21 Loss to Iowa

We heard from a lot of players on Saturday after the Huskers’ 28-21 loss to Iowa. Quarterback Logan Smothers, tight end Austin Allen, defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, linebacker Nick Henrich wide receiver Samori Touré and defensive end Ben Stille all met with the media. Here are selected questions and answers...
IOWA STATE
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry names a leader

Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is leading a hotly contested recruitment heading into signing day. But the four-star said on Sunday that one team is currently ahead of the pack: Auburn. Perry told 247Sports that the Tigers, who he visited for the Iron Bowl, are the current...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan ends 2021 season with record number of ejections from Ohio State game

Michigan finally beat Ohio State and is headed to the B1G Championship Game. The upset win over the 2nd ranked Buckeyes led to fans storming the field. It was quite the party in snowy Ann Arbor at Michigan Stadium as it should be since it was the first time in 8 years that fans of the Maize and Blue finally toppled the Scarlet and Gray.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy