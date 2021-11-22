Wyoming Is One Of The Cheapest States For Pet Friendly AirBnB

Best Friends Animal Society Want Us to Keep Our Dogs Healthy and Safe, but Still Let Them Join in the Holiday Celebrations. Best Friends Animal Society wants pets to have a safe holiday. With all those delicious holiday meals coming up, we know that our pets want to join in on the fun. But unfortunately, the foods we love are not always safe for them. Common food items that can be poisonous to dogs include onions, raisins, grapes, some nuts, chocolate and alcohol, so avoid sharing these with them. Too many rich, fatty foods, or simply new, unfamiliar foods can upset a pet’s stomach–and even cause pancreatitis, which can be life-threatening—so owners should go easy on the tidbits. The same goes for bones which can break apart or splinter in a pet’s stomach and be deadly.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO