ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Grantham sex offender Alan Henneberry jailed over 'most grave' offences

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been jailed for 12 years after he was found guilty of a string of sexual offences against children. Alan Robert Henneberry, of Grantham, committed the offences in 2019 and 2020 against two victims aged under 13. He had been found guilty on 16 September after...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Morris
The Independent

Man convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold has conviction overturned after 16 years in prison

A man wrongfully convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold in 1981, a crime described in her 1999 memoir, has had his conviction overturned.Anthony Broadwater, 61, shook with emotion and sobbed with his head in his hands as a judge vacated the conviction at the request of prosecutors on Monday.“I never, ever, ever thought I would see the day that I would be exonerated,” said Mr Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison for the raping the celebrated author while she was a first-year student at Syracuse University in 1981.Ms Sebold, 58, wrote of being attacked in her memoir Lucky,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: Brother says alleged abuser’s ‘over-hyped’ trial is ‘designed to break her’

The brother of alleged child sex trafficker and abuser Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed her trial is a spectacle that has been ‘cobbled together’ to ‘break’ his sister.Speaking to the Associated Press, Ian Maxwell – who has defended his sister before – complained that she was being held accountable for charges that would have been brought against Jeffrey Epstein had he not taken his own life in prison in 2019.In his interview, Mr Maxwell complained that the case is “the most over-hyped trial of the century without a doubt. This is designed to break her; I can't see any other way...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alan Robert#Sex Offenders#Offences#Lincoln Crown Court#Bbc East Yorkshire
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
southernminn.com

Charges filed after woman allegedly steals ring from jewelry store

A Waldorf woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly walked out of an Owatonna store with a piece of jewelry she did not pay for. Desirae Dawn Farr, 38, was charged in Steele County District Court on Tuesday with one count of felony theft. The charge stems from an incident that took place on April 20.
OWATONNA, MN
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Uber Driver Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl After Victim's Father Booked His Car

A 32-year-old Uber driver has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl whose father hired the man to transport the teen to her mother's Washington home. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 after the minor's father booked an Uber, which was driven by Mahdi Ibrahimi, to take the girl to her mom's residence in Burien at around 11 p.m. "Within minutes" of having the girl in the car, the suspect allegedly told the minor to move to the front seat of his Toyota RAV4.
BURIEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy