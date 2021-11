A man who fatally shot his girlfriend in South Hill and fled to Canada was sentenced Friday to 14 years and two months in prison. Jordan Mark Eaton, 29, pleaded guilty in October to first-degree manslaughter and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Jan. 28, 2019, death of 19-year-old Cassandra Scaff. Family members said the couple had been together about five years and had been living with Eaton’s parents in South Hill.

SOUTH HILL, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO