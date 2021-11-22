Baltimore County Seeking Public Input On Transit Development Plan

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation on Monday released its final draft on a plan to improve and expand transit over the next five years, and the county is looking for public input.

The Transit Development Plan draft focuses not only on existing county transit services like CountyRide, but explores public transit possibilities across Baltimore County, including services like The Loop.

A virtual public input meeting with county officials at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said access to reliable transit is “essential” to improving the county.

“Expanding access to easy, efficient, reliable transit is an essential element in our vision for a better Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. “We are so proud of our unprecedented efforts to build a stronger local transit system and look forward to finalizing this plan which help guide our efforts in the years ahead.”

The county said the draft includes short-, medium- and long-term proposals as follows:

Short-Term Improvements

Expanding CountyRide service hours from Monday through Friday until 8 p.m. to provide customers with greater flexibility in accessing key destinations.

Piloting on-demand microtransit service in the Owings Mills community to provide a first mile/last mile mobility option that better connects residential and commercial areas.

Medium-Term Improvements

Consider expanding CountyRide services to Saturdays.

Explore expanding microtransit services in additional communities, such as Arbutus/Halethorpe, Essex/Middle River, Lochearn/Milford Mill, Southwest Baltimore County, and the Towson area.

Creating crosstown microtransit bus routes in Dundalk, Essex, and Middle River, which can better connect residents with Tradepoint Atlantic, a major economic engine.

Long-Term Improvements

Expanding The Loop service in additional communities, like Owings Mills

Expanding crosstown bus routes along key corridors to create a countywide microtransit network

Find the full Transit Development Plan draft here .

To provide feedback in the virtual meeting, learn more here . Residents can also submit feedback by emailing publicworks@baltimorecountymd.gov .