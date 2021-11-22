ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Indie Rock Group Snail Mail Postpones Tour So Singer Lindsey Jordan Can Get Vocal Cord Operation

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WU5GW_0d3wtWVD00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, the indie rock group founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is delaying its U.S. tour so Jordan can rest and recover after an operation on her vocal cords.

The singer and guitarist shared a note on social media saying that, for more than a year, she’s dealt with vocal issues that cause her to lose her voice after a couple days of singing.

A doctor found “massive polyps” in Jordan’s vocal cords that need to be operated on to “prevent permanent damage to my voice,” she wrote. Jordan wrote recovery time is three months and she’ll have to undergo speech therapy after the procedure.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by lj (@snailmail)

Snail Mail was set to start a tour in support of the band’s second full-length album , “Valentine,” on Saturday with a concert in Richmond, Virginia. Now, the group is scheduled to start touring with a pair of dates at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer in April 2022.

“I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer,” Jordan wrote. “My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing — we will have everything rescheduled imminently.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Colorado Springs Independent

Snail Mail offers seasoned sophomore album at 22

Since Lindsey Jordan recorded her 2018 debut album as Snail Mail when she was 18, even a three-year hiatus means she’s still only 22 for her second release, Valentine (Matador). In the intervening time, she’s come out as queer and suffered through relationship grief, making her writing more informed and...
MUSIC
Washington Square News

Review: ‘Valentine’ is a dynamic move forward for Snail Mail

When Lindsay Jordan, who performs as Snail Mail, released “Lush” in 2018, she was met with rapturous critical acclaim. Jordan was only 18 at the time, but already felt industry pressure for her follow up release. “Lush” deserved the hype. The album was some of the best indie rock I’ve...
MUSIC
theithacan.org

Review: Snail Mail crushes heartache in ‘Valentine’

Taylor Swift better watch out because there may be a new heartbreak–anthem queen in town. If listeners are looking for a post–breakup album that isn’t too angsty and deals with the wide array of emotions that can accompany the end of a relationship, then look no further than “Valentine” by Snail Mail.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Snail Mail - Valentine (Album Review)

There has been a tendency in recent years to lazily draw comparisons between the “confessional” female singer-songwriters who’ve lit up indie sphere for the past decade—glossing over the differences in style and approach between artists such as Phoebe Bridgers and Soccer Mommy, for example—and on ‘Valentine’ Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan again underlines the reductive nature of such an approach.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Virginia State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
MetroTimes

Indie rock band Habibi on the future, sisterhood, and ‘The Sopranos’

After nearly 11 years, Lenny Lynch says she finally feels as though Habibi is home — and there's no end in sight. Habibi, a Detroit-via-Brooklyn, New York and, now, -upstate New York band known for mixing lo-fi bedroom rock, garage rock, Farsi, and Dick Dale's surf rock with girl group harmonies and hooks, formed over a decade ago after vocalist and guitarist Lynch moved to New York from Detroit where she met Lansing native and Habibi's future lead singer, Rahill Jamalifard, whom Lynch easily considers a sister after enduring years of "sweaty vans" and "hangry fights over dinner."
DETROIT, MI
Billboard

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Snail Mail Arrives at No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart

Snail Mail, the solo project of singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, re-enters Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart (dated Nov. 20) at No. 1, becoming the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time. The act’s sophomore LP, Valentine, released via Matador Records, arrives at No. 3 on Vinyl Albums with 7,000...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Irish indie-rock outfit Modernlove release new single Us

Rising Irish indie-rock outfit Modernlove have released their anthemic new single, Us. Hailing from Drogheda, Barry, Cian, Danny and Graham aim to explore the pressures and anxieties fellow twenty-somethings are experiencing through their music, which they class as "polished, indie-pop with a glossy '90s sheen." Us is the latest release...
ROCK MUSIC
The FADER

Snail Mail reschedules upcoming live dates owing to vocal cord surgery

Snail Mail have been forced to reschedule all of their upcoming live dates as Lindsey Jordan is about to undergo vocal cord surgery. Jordan will be required to undergo three months vocal rest after the surgery, ordered by doctors who found polyps on her vocal cords last week. The news...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Snail Mail#Wjz#Instagram A
brooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (11/19): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

This week in Indie Basement: Mr Twin Sister deliver a globe-trotting, head-spinning party album; Elbow release their most graceful record to date; Kelley Stoltz's great 2001 album Antique Glow gets a deluxe vinyl reissue via Third Man; Brion Starr channels Eno, gets Low and works with Tony Visconti on A Night to Remember; Frankie Rose's new band Fine Place release their debut; plus EPs from Mandy, Indiana and Papercuts.
MUSIC
orlandoweekly.com

Snail Mail postpones U.S. tour, including next week's show at Orlando's Beacham

Indie-pop artist Snail Mail on Monday announced the postponement of their entire U.S. tour, including next week's show at the Beachm. (Hey we're bummed too, we had Jim Leatherman all set to photograph the concert for us.) Frontperson Lindsey Jordan issued a statement earlier today, explaining the postponement:. I lose...
ORLANDO, FL
mxdwn.com

Snail Mail Postpones Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Although all fans want to see their favorite bands perform live, the bands themselves can’t do so if they can’t sing. Due to polyps found in Lindsey Jordan’s vocal cords, Snail Mail is postponing her winter 2021 US tour dates and early 2022 tour dates. The singer needs to go right into surgery, and it will take three months for recovery.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
treblezine.com

Snail Mail reschedules U.S. and EU tour dates

Snail Mail has announced that her remaining 2021 U.S. and 2022 EU dates in support of her new album Valentine are being rescheduled. Lindsey Jordan is undergoing vocal cord surgery and won’t be able to perform over the next few months, but has rescheduled those dates for later in 2022. Check out the new tour itinerary below.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Renée Reed

Joining us for this Indie Rock Hit Parade live session is an artist whose debut album is one of 2021’s best. Hailing from Lafayette, Louisiana, Renée Reed describes her music as “fantasy folk from the cajun prairies.” This distinctive blend of styles is on full display on Reed’s self-titled debut, as well as her EP, J’ai rêvé, released the same week she visited our studio.
LAFAYETTE, LA
floodmagazine.com

Join Snail Mail This Week for the Second Episode of “FLOOD FM Hacked”

Earlier this month, FLOOD FM launched a new series called “Hacked” which saw Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess take over the airwaves to guest DJ and recount stories from his band’s heyday as well as the scene they came up in. Today we’re announcing the second episode of the series, which will feature Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan who’s fresh off the release of her sophomore album Valentine.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Targum

Snail Mail's 'Valentine' puts artist's wisdom, vulnerability on full display

Twenty-two-year-old indie rock soloist Lindsay Jordan, aka Snail Mail, is best known for her lush melodies and intricate instrumentation, making her a favorite on the indie scene. Her profile expanded greatly in the past two years with her 2018 album, "Lush," cementing her as one of the youngest stars in...
MUSIC
ecurrent.com

Going with the flow: singer Morgxn on his tour experiences

Everything will be alright. Singer Morgxn needs to be reminded of this every night he goes on stage to perform in a different city. He also knows that there are people in the audience who need the same reminder. Since the beginning of November, Morgxn has been moving around the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy