After winning four-straight games, the Chicago Blackhawks must be feeling pretty good. I know I am. After a 1-9-2 start to the year, earning eight points out of their last possible eight was the best remedy for what felt like hopelessness for the on-ice product. You are tasked with beating the teams put in front of you, and although the last four wins for Chicago came against teams in the bottom-third of the league, they were wins all the same. Now, feeling a bit fat and happy, Chicago’s first tough task under the new Derek King era of hockey comes at them tonight in Edmonton. The Oilers boast one of the best offensive attacks in the NHL, headed by the two leading scorers in the NHL in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO