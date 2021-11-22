ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: ‘Titan of Tehran’ uniquely blends history, memories

Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Titan of Tehran,” by Shahrzad Elghanayan (AP Books) When most of us get curious about our family history, we pay a visit to Ancestry.com. Shahrzad Elghanayan is not most of us. She is the granddaughter of Habib Elghanian, arguably one of the most famous Iranian industrialists of all time,...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

