Income Tax

A Better Way To Tax Corporations Than The House’s Book Minimum Levy

By Howard Gleckman
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After rejecting corporate income tax rate increases to help pay for President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, House Democrats passed a 15 percent alternative minimum tax on the income very large corporations report to their shareholders. This tax on book income would raise about $300 billion over 10 years. But it...

Forbes

Build Back Better: What The House Version Might Mean For Taxes

On November 19th, the House passed the Build Back Better (BBB) tax and spending proposal by a narrow 220 to 213 vote, almost exclusively along party lines. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Bill increases the deficit by $367 billion over 10 years. The Budget Office’s analysis doesn’t take into consideration an estimated $127 billion of additional revenue from increased tax enforcement. Remember, this is only the House version of the bill, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the Senate. It appears that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is holding the cards. It seems the current bill is much more benign for most individual taxpayers and investors than previous proposals, with no change in the capital gains rates or individual tax rates, except for high-income taxpayers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Biden's minimum book tax could hurt private pensions: Here's how

President Biden has endorsed a minimum tax on income that well-off corporations report to investors in order to help fund his sweeping Build Back Better plan. The proposed minimum tax on book income would impose a 15% minimum on corporations based on profits they publicly report on their financial statements to shareholders. The levy would only apply to companies that reported more than $1 billion in income for three straight years.
INCOME TAX
insideradio.com

House Build Back Better Bill Includes Tax Breaks For Radio Journalists.

By a vote of 220-213, the massive Build Back Better bill (H.R. 5376) that was passed by the House on Friday could help put more journalists in radio newsrooms if it becomes law. The roughly $2 trillion package absorbed the Local Journalism Sustainability Act (S. 2434) that would provide a federal tax credit to local media outlets, including radio stations, that hire local news journalists during the next five years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co

‘Build Back Better Act’ passes House, EV tax credit faces US Senate next

The US House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion “Build Back Better” legislation early this morning, following a lengthy session that included a record-setting speech from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The Build Back Better bill, which includes robust changes to federal tax credits for EVs, will now face the Senate, where two vital Democrats have already shared that they are undecided on their vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Livingston Parish News

OPINION | Global corporate minimum tax is a step backward

As the Biden administration struggles to pass its destructive tax policies through Congress, 136 countries took a step backward when they agreed to a 15% global corporate minimum tax. In essence, this agreement will deter companies from bringing businesses to low-tax nations by ensuring that there are no more low-tax nations. This is especially foolish during a global supply chain crisis that could stretch on for months.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

'Build Tax Better'

It is frequently said that America doesn’t have a revenue problem; it has a spending problem. For President Joe Biden, though, it’s the other way around. If he has his way, he will make certain the top tax rate that Americans pay on personal income is unmatched anywhere in the developed world. It’s the Biden version of “America first.”
POTUS
MarketRealist

Will Biden's Build Back Better Program Expand the Child Tax Credit?

The (Child Tax Credit) is a tax credit given to parents with dependents and it's linked to the number of dependents a taxpayer has. It's also based on their income. For anyone who filed their taxes for 2019 and 2020 and has dependents, they automatically received payment. They also received payment if they fell in any of the three tax brackets:
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
honknews.com

Calls for $2,000 Stimulus Check as Families Lose Child Tax

PEOPLE are calling on Congress to send out a $2,000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving as 35million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks. The last check as part of the expanded Child Tax Credit program is set to go out to eligible American families on December 15.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Infrastructure bill means tens of thousands of high-paying NV jobs, Lee says

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Supporters of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act believe an estimated 140,000 new jobs could be generated in Nevada over the next decade. At an AFL-CIO town hall Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Susie Lee told union members the bill won’t just create employment but also implement penalties and incentives on projects to ensure fair and prevailing […] The post Infrastructure bill means tens of thousands of high-paying NV jobs, Lee says appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Tax Foundation

Who Gets Hit by the Book Minimum Tax?

The current version of the reconciliation bill—the Build Back Better Act—attempts to walk a fine (politically imposed) line: raising hundreds of billions of dollars from higher corporate taxes without raising the corporate tax rate. The centerpiece of this effort is the book minimum tax, a new alternative minimum tax applied to the financial statement income (i.e., book income) that companies report to their investors.
INCOME TAX
Forbes

