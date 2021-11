Eduardo Rodríguez’s free agency was set up as a Rorschach test for his most recent stat line. Would people see the Red Sox pitcher’s career-worst ERA (4.74)? Would they focus on the dull roundness of his 100 ERA+, marking the first time Rodríguez had pitched more than 110 innings in a season and failed to register as above average? Would they seize on the fact that he had averaged more than one hit per inning pitched? (His 9.8 H/9 was among the 10 worst marks in baseball among pitchers with more than 140 IP.) Or would people instead look at the fact that Rodríguez had just posted a career-high strikeout rate (27.4%) and career-low walk rate (7.0%)? Would they look at the statistical evidence that suggested he’d had unusually bad luck on batted balls while playing in front of a subpar defense? Would they see how good he was at limiting hard contact—one of the 10 lowest average exit velocities in MLB?

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO