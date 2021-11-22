ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Either accept the mistake or be mediocre. ABC to narrate your failures well.

By Mario Sorribas Fierro
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn countries with a Latin culture, failure is a taboo and is hidden. That kills innovation and creates an unreal image. Getting it wrong is inevitable. To err is to learn. You must accommodate your mistakes in your personal and collective account. Dignifying mistakes makes other people find you...

