ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Firefighters from the Rockford Fire Department were called to 6647 Chartwell Drive for a report of a house fire around 11:20 a.m. Sunday. Once on the scene, the 2-story home had heavy fire coming through the roof of the garage while spreading into the second floor. Fire officials say all occupants of the house were outside when they arrived.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO