Longtime City of Lawrence utilities official Dave Wagner has announced plans to retire after more than four decades with the city. Wagner, who has worked for the city for more than 41 years, will retire from his role as the director of the city’s Municipal Services and Operations Department at the end of the year, according to a city news release. As MSO director, he oversees approximately 300 employees across five areas: administration; construction management, engineering and development; field operations and inspections; environment, health, science and treatment operations; and solid waste, facilities and fleet.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO