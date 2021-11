The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set to host the Jets. "Obviously they've got some really high-end players and are dealing with some adversity right now. But every time we play Winnipeg, it's a tough game - a battle. We play them three times this year and they've got some really high-end players over there, like (Mark) Scheifele, (Blake) Wheeler, some big bodies that have good shots and are good around the net. As D men tonight, we have to take care of that aspect, be strong on pucks and we know it's going to be a tough test, for sure."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO