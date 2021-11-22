Pistons' Cade Cunningham: First triple-double of career

It was another week of strong performances from the 2021 NBA Draft class, and first-year players are proving that there's a slew of guys who can impact the game in a variety of ways. Several of these rookies have shown their two-way capabilities more than we've seen from recent draft classes, which shows that in a few years the NBA is going to be chock full of guys who can get out and defend at a high level on one end, and go put points on the board on offense. Defense has always been the biggest area where rookies struggle, but these first-year guys are breaking that stereotype. With that in mind, let's dive into this week's NBA Rookie Rankings.

