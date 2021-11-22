ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Cade Cunningham: First triple-double of career

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cunningham notched 13 points (6-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 38 minutes...

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 76ers Want Cade Cunningham In Ben Simmons Trade

Several weeks into the season, and the standoff in Philadelphia continues to rage on. As Ben Simmons does everything he can to avoid playing for the Sixers, Daryl Morey refuses to budge on his ludicrous trade demands. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Sixers and Pistons were engaged...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham makes debut on KIA Rookie Ladder

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons got off to a rough start to his first NBA season. He had some historic shooting troubles through the first three games, which led the Uber-impatient megatrolls on Twitter to call him a bust, which was completely ridiculous. Since then, Cade Cunningham has been...
NBA
Yardbarker

Killian Hayes is finding his way by playing off Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons have questions to answer. It's a natural place for a rebuilding team to be in. When operating from the ground up, you have to. 1) Find your foundational piece. 2) Ideally find other young talent to complement and grow with that piece. 3) Find veterans who can...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA Rookie Rankings: Cade Cunningham makes history, Evan Mobley continues strong play on both ends

It was another week of strong performances from the 2021 NBA Draft class, and first-year players are proving that there's a slew of guys who can impact the game in a variety of ways. Several of these rookies have shown their two-way capabilities more than we've seen from recent draft classes, which shows that in a few years the NBA is going to be chock full of guys who can get out and defend at a high level on one end, and go put points on the board on offense. Defense has always been the biggest area where rookies struggle, but these first-year guys are breaking that stereotype. With that in mind, let's dive into this week's NBA Rookie Rankings.
NBA
Cade Cunningham
NBA

‘The moment is never too big’ for Cade Cunningham

Each of the unusual number of worthy candidates to be taken first in the 2021 NBA draft had a standout quality that argued for the Pistons to use the No. 1 pick on them. Cade Cunningham’s was perhaps the least tangible among them. Jalen Green offered absolutely elite athleticism atop...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cade Cunningham’s selfless attitude after tough win draws praise from Pistons coach Dwane Casey

The Detroit Pistons squeaked out a win on the road against the Toronto Raptors thanks to the late-game heroics of Cade Cunningham. The first overall pick from the 2021 draft only scored 10 points on 4-10 shooting but he scored seven of those points late in the fourth quarter. He helped the Pistons regain and keep the lead as they won their third game of the season.
NBA
NBA
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Sports
Detroit News

Cunningham clutch late as Pistons close out Pacers, 97-89

Detroit — The final minutes of the game are slowly becoming Cade Cunningham’s time. For a rookie, he’s showing a poise late in close games that is making all the hype surrounding his selection as the No. 1 pick even more palatable. Cunningham took control of the offense and helped...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cade Cunningham already leads all rookies in fourth-quarter scoring

Cade Cunningham showed countless times in college at Oklahoma State the ability to take over games late, and the No. 1 pick is now doing so with the Detroit Pistons. Cunningham leads all rookies in fourth quarter scoring average with five points, easily his best average of any period. He also ranks near the top of the league in clutch-time scoring, averaging three points when the Pistons are either ahead or trailing by five points in the final five minutes.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Week 5 Takeaways: Cade Cunningham Emerges

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. On Monday's Roundball Stew podcast, I'm joined by Dr. A to highlight...
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

One month in, Cade Cunningham is living up to expectations

It hasn’t even been one month since Cade Cunningham made his Detroit Pistons debut against the Orlando Magic. Yet, Piston fans have already experienced the ups and downs of having a prized rookie on the team. After a sub-par first two games, Piston fans were in complete damage control, shielding ridiculous claims from aggregators and opposing fan bases that the newly instated “face of the franchise” was a “bust.”
NBA
ESPN

Fantasy basketball daily notes for Monday: Cade Cunningham coming on strong

A series of ejections in Sunday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers overshadowed an important storyline from the contest. Attention fantasy managers: top pick Cade Cunningham is coming on strong for the Pistons. The young playmaker joined Grant Hill (1995) and Dave DeBusschere (1963) as the only...
NBA
Sporting News

NBA Rookie Ladder: Did Cade Cunningham catch Josh Giddey in the rankings?

We are over a month into the NBA season and rookies are beginning to find their footing at the next level. Some hot starts have cooled off, some surprising starts have come back down to Earth and other first-year players are still establishing their roles on their team. And then...
NBA

