The Disney Imagineer played a big part in several key additions for The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Orlando resort, including the most recent Pandora — The World of Avatar land at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Along with doing work on the land overall, including some of the base work that prepared for the new land, he specifically was involved in the Na'vi River Journey attraction, the senior creative director and 26-year veteran of Disney Imagineering, Disney's in-house artisans, told Orlando Business Journal.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO