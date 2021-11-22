Ravens snap-count analysis: Tight end Nick Boyle returns to significant role after more than a year of injury
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Chicago Bears 11/21/21
Alejandro Villanueva T 81
Ben Powers G 81
Kevin Zeitler G 81
Bradley Bozeman C 81
Tyler Huntley QB 81
Patrick Mekari T 80
Sammy Watkins WR 60
Mark Andrews TE 58
Rashod Bateman WR 57
Patrick Ricard FB 48
Devonta Freeman RB 47
Devin Duvernay WR 44
Nick Boyle TE 32
Latavius Murray RB 30
Eric Tomlinson TE 12
James Proche WR 12
Tylan Wallace WR 5
Tyre Phillips G 1
Observations: Freeman remained the No. 1 option at running back with Murray back in the lineup for the first time since Week 6. Boyle played a significant role in his first game in more than a year. The Ravens had more options on the offensive line but did not go to a rotation at any spot. Mekari was back as the full-time right tackle after missing the previous two games because of an ankle injury. Bateman played a career-high 70% of offensive snaps while Watkins returned to a full workload in the absence of No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown. Duvernay played a typical amount of snaps despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury going into the game. With Boyle back, Josh Oliver did not play any offensive snaps for the first time this season. Ty’Son Williams did not play any for a second straight week.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Chicago Bears 11/21/21
Chuck Clark SS 59
Marlon Humphrey CB 59
Brandon Stephens FS 59
Chris Westry CB 56
Tyus Bowser LB 49
Patrick Queen LB 44
Calais Campbell DE 43
Josh Bynes LB 43
Odafe Oweh LB 41
Justin Madubuike DT 36
Justin Houston LB 36
Tavon Young CB 35
Justin Ellis DT 28
Chris Board LB 16
Geno Stone SS 16
Broderick Washington DT 11
Jaylon Ferguson LB 7
Reginald McKenzie DT 6
Ar’Darius Washington FS 5
Observations: Westry stepped in as a starter with Anthony Averett unable to go because of a thigh injury. Madubuike played a season-high 61% of defensive snaps. Queen played the most snaps at inside linebacker for the first time since Week 5. Board played a season-low 27% of defensive snaps, down from 51% the previous week. Bowser played a season-high 83% of defensive snaps in one of the best performances of his career. Ferguson returned to the rotation with Pernell McPhee out.
